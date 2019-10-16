Aldergrove residents Mary and Kent Pollock danced hand-in-hand on their 49th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 10, to songs performed by Langley’s First Capital Chorus in celebration of the Aldergrove library’s 60th anniversary. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

PHOTOS: The Aldergrove library welcomes joyful sounds for its 60th birthday

A celebration with cake, costumes, and a cappella

The Aldergrove library was enlivened with music as it celebrated its 60th anniversary with cake, costumes, and a boom-ing barbershop chorus.

Library-goers, young and old, dressed up as everything from dinosaurs to princesses, wizards, and magicians during the Thursday afternoon (Oct. 10) party.

Langley Township Coun. Petrina Arnason, who also serves as a Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) board member, donned a velvet cape, a crown, and a magic wand for a picture in front of a green screen. She chose her portrait to be trans-ported into a colourful background.

Aldergrove community librarian Jacquelynne Garden, who manages the FVRL branch and its programming, remembers being a wide-eyed child who spent time in the library.

“I remember coming here and getting a big box of books every month to take home,” Garden reminisced.

Alder Grove Heritage Society president Tami Quiring stopped by to unveil an Aldergrove News front page story from December 1959, when reporters announced the soon-to-open library was “another step forward in the progress of Aldergrove.”

As one of five FVRL branches in Langley Township, Aldergrove’s has operated on the bottom floor of the Kinsmen Community Centre since December 1989 – making it the 30th anniversary for book-lending inside the building.

RELATED: Aldergrove library to celebrate 60 years in the community

Another date that was commemorated on Thursday was long-time Langley residents Kent and Mary Pollock’s 49th wedding anniversary.

As Langley’s First Capital Choir gathered at 3:30 p.m. for a set of tunes from the 1950’s, the same decade the library first opened, the Pollocks were reminded of their younger days.

“We just had to get up and dance,” Mary told the Aldergrove Star, after she swayed side-to-side with Kent among rows of colourful books.

“I still remember all the words,” she said.

The nearly 20 singers performed a cappella for over 20 minutes, doing hits from the Lion King like Can You Feel the Love Tonight, and In My Room, by the Beach Boys.

Lead singer Danny Tryon applauded the married couple for their many years of marriage.

“That was wonderful. Keep on dancing,” Arnason told the pair.

Singer Derek Sawft said seeing people come alive from their music “is their payback” for time spent practicing and rehearsing each week.

 

Previous story
Fort Langley foodies sip and sample to help hungry students

Just Posted

10 Questions: Langley-Aldergrove canidates answer

See how six candidates responded to our questions this election

Report of gun causes police scramble in Langley

Police are still investigating a possible robbery

Conservatives alone on lack of TransLink funding pledge

The TransLink Mayors’ Council voting guide outlines party promises on transit funding

Fort Langley foodies sip and sample to help hungry students

Langley School District Foundation and Sunrise Rotary raised $5,100 for Starfish backpack program

Extradition latest chapter in long legal saga for Langley developer

Local would-be condo buyers hope an RCMP investigation continues

VIDEO: B.C. man’s yard comes alive with grizzlies at night

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Three men charged in plot to kill ‘well known’ Vancouver drug trafficker

Police said fight was between rival gang members

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Most Read