PHOTOS: The first snowfall in Langley through the lens of our readers

“We are loving it over here,” writes Kristen Wong. (Kristen Wong/Facebook)

Environment Canada had a snowfall and wind warning issued for much of Friday in Langley.

The alerts have since been cancelled by the weather agency.

Now, as the rain continues to fall and turn the snow into slush, drivers are to remain cautious on the road.

Here’s a look at how Langley took in the first snowfall of the year.

Stephanie Ross shared this photo of a snowman in the making in the area of 240th Street and 48th Ave. (Stephanie Ross/Facebook)

“Powers out, it’s pretty though,” writes Angie Colley Venne. (Angie Colley Venne/Facebook)

“First snowman of 2020,” writes Teresa Miller. (Teresa Miller/Facebook)

Earlier road conditions in Walnut Grove. (Charlotte Vallely/Facebook)

“He’s enjoying it! It’s wet snow which makes the road seem slippery with the slush! Drive safe everyone!” writes Kellie Dunwoody. (Kellie Dunwoody/Facebook)

Laura Marie Russell shares a photo of 49th Ave and 207A Street. (Laura Marie Russell/Facebook)