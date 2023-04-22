Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade in Surrey on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

PHOTOS: Thousands attend Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade Saturday

The parade returned after a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets of Surrey Saturday for the Vaisakhi parade.

The float-filled parade began at the Sikh temple (12885 85 Ave., Surrey), travelling along 124 Street to 75 Avenue, along 76 Avenue and then on 128 Street before returning to the temple.

Hundreds of booths line the route as businesses and families hand out food and treats to parade-goers.

READ MORE: Surrey celebrations: What does Vaisakhi mean to you?

Jasnbet Bal, a student at the University of British Columbia, came to the parade with her mother from Calgary. Bal said they had heard about Surrey’s parade and wanted to experience it for themselves. Bal added that Calgary has a Vaisakhi parade as well, but much smaller.

Bal told the Now-Leader it was amazing to be in Surrey and be a part of the celebrations.

“It’s like a big deal within our community, culturally and religiously, so it’s good that we actually get to come out,” Bal said.

Jaiveer Singh poses for a photo at Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade in Surrey on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

-With files from Tom Zillich

Pop-up banner image