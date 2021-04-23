PHOTOS: Too much litter makes Aldergrove resident bitter

Jocelyn Titus is picking litter from April 22 to 25, and encouraged residents to come out and help

Jocelyn Titus, founder of Earth Ninjas and Cleaning Up Aldergrove, has taken to the streets to lead a four-day marathon of cleaning along Fraser Highway.

The busy mother of two started near Station Avenue and headed west towards 248 Street on Earth Day, April 22; she’ll be out picking until Sunday, April 25.

“I’ll be out there rain or shine,” Titus assured, saying the first few blocks produced four bags.

She expects to be tackling the majority by herself, but invited others to join in.

Titus has equipment to share and said people can look for her and her bright signs along the highway and simply help out for as long as they’d like.

The cleanup in honour of her stepdad Dave Brett, who was struck and killed by a tree while on walk along Robertson Crescent last September.

“Litter makes me bitter and I’m sick and tired of seeing litter in my ditches, on my streets, and in my community,” she assured.

Titus said lack of help or response from Langley Township has made things difficult to clean out streets.

“If volunteers are wanting to go out a do something, why wouldn’t they want to support that?” she said, putting out a call for street pickup, which the Township does not currently have.

Marlene Dubenowski stopped to commend and even drop off gift Titus and two volunteers on Friday afternoon.

“This woman needs to be recognized. I feel sorry for Aldergrove – imagine what it would look like if not for these people going out and doing this,” she said.

More information can be found on her group’s Facebook page.

