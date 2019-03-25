Bistro owner chef Rebecca Olfert partnered with Dr. Joshua Lenti-Jones, the acupuncturist-owner of Sovereign Vitality Natural Medicine to celebrate Aldergrove’s community on Monday. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

PHOTOS: Two downtown Aldergrove businesses, one community mission

Brick Alley Bistro partnered with Sovereign Vitality Natural Medicine for a community event Monday.

Bistro owner chef Rebecca Olfert partnered with Dr. Joshua Lenti-Jones, the acupuncturist-owner of Sovereign Vitality Natural Medicine to celebrate Aldergrove’s community on Monday.

“We want to show our appreciation to the people of Aldergrove and start the new year off right,” Dr. Lenti-Jones said.

After 2 p.m. clients and friends gathered on the corner of Fraser Highway and 271 Street in the happily-decorated bistro to usher in a new year of business.

The idea was sparked from the relationship Lenti-Jones built with chef Olfert over the course of many lunches at the Brick Alley Bistro – which opened in August 2017.

“It’s nice to do things together and support one another’s businesses,” Olfert said about her shared event with Sovereign Vitality.

The open house included a silent auction with wine and gift packages, sports equipment, hair products and gardening packages donated from local vendors. Proceeds were given to the Langley Animal Protection Society.

Excess revenue made from appetizers, meals and drinks served by the bistro were also donated to the animal welfare group, after covering base costs.

Chef Olfert describes her bistro’s cuisine as “good home cooked food,” with everything from meals to appetizers being “made from scratch.”

Abbotsford-based Byrd Dawg band duo serenaded diners and guests with music reminiscent of Simon and Garfunkel, Lenti-Jones said.

“We have quite a few regular customers. It is not just because of the food, but because of our servers that customers come back as well,” Olfert added.

Both business owners recognized the impact of their employees on clients and return customers in Aldergrove.

“What differentiates us from most businesses is our motivation – the regeneration of the entire community by facilitating the regeneration of individuals that come through our office.” said Dr. Lenti-Jones.

Sovereign Vitality Natural Medicine opened on August 16 of last year. It was formerly Aldergrove Wellness office, a business where Lenti-Jones practiced Chinese medicine for 13 years.

The rebranded business now includes one chiropractor and four registered massage therapists (RMT) who provided locals with free chair massages in their office during the event.

The two 271 Street businesses plan to band together again next year and showcase their appreciation for Aldergrove with a similar event.

 

After 2 p.m. clients and friends gathered on the corner of Fraser Highway and 271 Street in the happily-decorated bistro to usher in a new year of business. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Abbotsford-based Byrd Dawg band duo serenaded diners and guests with music reminiscent of Simon and Garfunkel , Lenti-Jones said. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Chef Olfert describes her bistro’s cuisine as good home cooked food with everything from meals to appetizers being “made from scratch. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

The open house included a silent auction with wine and gift packages, sports equipment, hair products and gardening packages donated from local vendors where proceeds were given to Langley Animal Protection Society. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Sovereign Vitality has four registered massage therapists (RMT) who provided locals with free chair massages in their office during the event. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

The idea was sparked from the relationship Lenti-Jones built with chef Olfert over the course of many lunches at the Brick Alley Bistro – which opened in August 2017. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

