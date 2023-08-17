Pickleball players donate $20K to Langley City school

Proceeds of a July fundraising tournament will go to kids at Douglas Park

Left to right are Kristina Gosgrey, Janet Bennet, Mark Touzeau, Teri James, Joanne Berman, Jan Morgan, Jim McGregor, Coun. Rosemary Wallace, Herv Bezjak, and Harvey Joseph. (Douglas Park Pickleball Club/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A club of pickleball players raised $20,062 for the Douglas Park Community School Society with this year’s edition of its summer tournament.

Members of Douglas Park Pickleball met with members of the school society on Thursday, Aug. 10 to hand over the cheque, and a big increase for the event.

Over the tournament’s first two years – in 2019 and again in 2022 after an enforced pandemic hiatus – the club raised a total of $16,000 for the school.

Organizers had been aiming for $15,000 this year.

They raised money with an extensive silent auction of donated items from local businesses, restaurants, and event companies.

“This tournament is a beautiful example of people working together to create something special and support kids in our school community,” said Douglas Park Community School principal Mark Touzeau at the cheque presentation. “The support that you have provided our school has a tremendous impact on our kids and families at Douglas Park.”

“Being a community school, we know that our school community extends beyond the walls of our school,” Touzeau added. “Seeing all of the hard work, love, and passion that went into this tournament, we are honoured to consider DPP a part of our school community. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!”

Club member Kristina Cosgrey said plans by the tournament committee are already underway for next year, with the event scheduled for July 4-7.

“We plan to be able to host a few additional events, and therefore more players, so we look forward to building on this year’s success!” said Cosgrey.

This year’s tournament featured about 180 players, with many from Langley and surrounding communities, but a few from as far away as Vancouver Island and the Interior. All the play took place on the courts in Douglas Park, not far from the elementary school.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in North America, and is a combination of tennis and badminton, with squared-off rackets and a hollow plastic ball.

It was taken up eagerly by seniors as a lower-impact alternative to tennis, but it has rapidly found popularity with all age groups.

