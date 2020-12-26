Langley Area Pickleball Dinkers Gord Symanski, Val Boudreau and Joanne Edey-Nicoll physically distanced to present donations to Amanda LaBoucane Manager, Clinical Operations Planning Chief, Pandemic Response, Langley EOC (special to Langley Advance Times)

Pickleball players say thank you to Langley Memorial Hospital

Have coffee on us, club says

Langley Area Pickleball Dinkers (LAPD), an active group of adults that play Pickleball in Douglas Park in Langley City, put together a fundraising initiative to show their appreciation to the nurses, the doctors, and all support staff at Langley Memorial Hospital who are working so hard during this deadly pandemic.

“We recognized that those that are working with those affected by this pandemic may be feeling exhausted, frustrated, and emotionally and physically drained,” said LAPD member Joanne Edey-Nicoll.

“We recognize that on too many days, they are skipping breaks, going in early – coming home late and missing time with their families.”

The players set a goal of $200, and more than doubled it, raising $500.

That purchased 100 $5 gift cards from coffee shops near Langley Memorial Hospital.

They got the gift cards from a local coffee shop (to support local businesses) and from Tim Hortons and Starbucks (because they are open late into the night for shift workers).

Individual thank-you messages were printed on each card.

“We made replica pickleball paddles and attached the gift cards to the paddles with a note of thanks from our group to the Langley Healthcare Heroes. The Healthcare workers can pull off a gift card and go to the coffee shop of their choice on us.”

“I’m proud to be part of this group that clearly cares about our community,” Edey-Nicoll said.

Langley Area Pickleball Dinkers raised enough funds to to fill 4 replica paddles with coffee gift cards for Langley Memorial Hospital staff. (special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Area Pickleball Dinkers raised enough funds to to fill 4 replica paddles with coffee gift cards for Langley Memorial Hospital staff. (special to Langley Advance Times)

