Pigs crash yoga class in Aldergrove

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Yoga practitioners in Aldergrove, had some unlikely company during a string of sessions on Sunday.

Five pigs, a chihuahua and turkey wandered between mats, with one pig taking a bite out of a mat and others flopping down for some belly rubs.

RELATED: Goats get in downward dog at O’Keefe Ranch

Diane Marsh, co-founder of Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary, says they organized the “piggy yoga” as a fundraiser for the sanctuary, which is facing a few large veterinary bills for some of its ill animals.

The pigs — named Garth, Bif Naked, Moby, Munro and Wee Willy — were born on the farm in August 2017 after their potbelly mother was rescued by the B.C. SPCA in an animal cruelty seizure.

RELATED: Yoga class adds a dose of feline fun

Two weeks later, they learned she was pregnant when she gave birth to five piglets who have grown at a rapid pace thanks to genes from their father, who turned out to be a 300-kilogram market pig.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: National Indigenous People’s Day in Langley City spotlights First Nations, Metis and Inuit cultures

Just Posted

Suspected impaired driver crashes into parked truck

Incident takes place Sunday night in Abbotsford

Pigs crash yoga class in Aldergrove

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Langley’s outgoing DPAC prez declares in trustee race

Suzanne Perreault, a counsellor, wants a seat at Langley’s board of education table this fall.

VIDEO: The Langleys practice for disaster

“Field Day” drill at Emergency Operations Centre

Langley Rivermen picked to play with Ottawa Senators

Eighteen-year-old Angus Crookshank signed in Saturday’s NHL entry draft.

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Man facing charges after West End purse-snatching

A 47-year-old Vancouver woman was pushed to the ground

5 to start your day

Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec, Surrey’s rainbow sidewalk vandalized and more

Closing arguments expected in trial for twice convicted Canadian killer

Crown, defence expected to give closing arguments in Millard murder trial

Canadians undertake the world’s most dangerous peacekeeping mission

A dozen Canadian peacekeepers arrive in Mali as yearlong mission begins

U.S. justices won’t hear case of anti-gay marriage florist

The case is regarding whether business owners can refuse on religious grounds to comply with anti-discrimination laws

Kangaroo stops play during Australian soccer match

The women’s game stopped play for more than 30 minutes on Monday due to the kangaroo

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk defaced 10 days after installation

‘I think it’s very disappointing someone would do this. It’s horrible,’ said Surrey resident who took photo of the damage

Man facing charges after baby food stolen from Richmond doorstep

A 40-year-old man is facing several charges

Most Read

  • Pigs crash yoga class in Aldergrove

    First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove