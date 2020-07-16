Pink flags on Langley church grounds raise awareness about sex-selective abortion

On Saturday, 1,000 pink flags were placed on the lawn of Christ Covenant Church

“Last Saturday’s pink flag display on Christ Covenant Church’s lawn was a sobering memorial for the victims of sex selective abortion,” said Elyse Vroom, one of the events organizers.

Held annually to spotlight opposition to sex-selective abortion, participants placed 1,000 pink flags up on the lawn of Christ Covenant Church 6866 Glover Rd.

“We had great, enthusiastic local volunteers who were passionate about this issue and helped with set-up and take down as well as monitoring the flags throughout the day,” she explained.

The location was right off Glover Road, which Vroom said, with its high vehicle traffic, meant many slowed down to read the signs or to honk and wave.

“Those who stopped by were able to sign a petition in support of MP Cathay Wagantall’s Bill C-233, the Sex Selective Abortion Act,” Vroom added.

The bill would make it illegal to have an abortion based on the predicted sex of the pre-born baby.

“In a country that values equality of the sexes, a law against sex selective abortion is something we can all support,” Vroom said.

More information about the reality of sex-selective abortion in Canada can be found at DefendGirls.com.

Pink Flag displays are done in various communities.

