Pink flags on Langley church grounds raise awareness about sex-selective abortion

On Saturday, 1,000 pink flags were placed on the lawn of Christ Covenant Church

“Last Saturday’s pink flag display on Christ Covenant Church’s lawn was a sobering memorial for the victims of sex selective abortion,” said Elyse Vroom, one of the events organizers.

Held annually to spotlight opposition to sex-selective abortion, participants placed 1,000 pink flags up on the lawn of Christ Covenant Church 6866 Glover Rd.

“We had great, enthusiastic local volunteers who were passionate about this issue and helped with set-up and take down as well as monitoring the flags throughout the day,” she explained.

The location was right off Glover Road, which Vroom said, with its high vehicle traffic, meant many slowed down to read the signs or to honk and wave.

“Those who stopped by were able to sign a petition in support of MP Cathay Wagantall’s Bill C-233, the Sex Selective Abortion Act,” Vroom added.

The bill would make it illegal to have an abortion based on the predicted sex of the pre-born baby.

“In a country that values equality of the sexes, a law against sex selective abortion is something we can all support,” Vroom said.

READ MORE: Pink flags on Langley church grounds raise awareness about sex-selective abortion

More information about the reality of sex-selective abortion in Canada can be found at DefendGirls.com.

Pink Flag displays are done in various communities.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

abortionLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
New community market debuts in Langley

Just Posted

VIDEO: Body found after ‘suspicious’ fire near Langley/Surrey border

No cause of death announced; investigation continues, say RCMP

‘The public has spoken’: Alder Inn to be demolished at $250,000 cost

Township council votes to use $250,000 to demolish the 71-year-old building in downtown Aldergrove

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday focuses on compound exercises

Each week fitness instructor Marion Brand shares at-home workouts

New community market debuts in Langley

Marketplace aims to support local crafters and farmers

Pink flags on Langley church grounds raise awareness about sex-selective abortion

On Saturday, 1,000 pink flags were placed on the lawn of Christ Covenant Church

21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

Health officials urge British Columbians to enjoy summer safely as surge continues

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

Abbotsford woman starts petition to have B.C. government help with IVF costs

Jennifer Kuiken says cost of in vitro fertilization is too high for most people

‘Let’s all do a self-check’: Okanagan mayor reacts to racist vandalism targeting local family

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

With 40 infrared cameras deployed in Kitasoo-Xai’Xais territory, research will help develop tourism plan with least impact on bears

RCMP searching for culprit behind needle-filled lemons left on Coquitlam-area trails

The two lemons found were thrown away leaving police with little evidence

Most Read