Officers from Vancouver Police Department, Victoria Police and RCMP jointly took part in the North American Motor Officers Association’s annual training conference. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Officers from Vancouver Police Department, Victoria Police and RCMP jointly took part in the North American Motor Officers Association’s annual training conference. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Police officers dodge cones on motorcycles during the annual training

VPD, Victoria Police, and RCMP officers participated

Left and right and cruise and turn – went police officers as they dodged cones and practiced patterns on their motorcycles.

The east parking lot of Langley Events Centre on Thursday, May 12, became a training ground for motor officers who took part in the North American Motor Officers Association’s (NAMOA) annual training conference.

Usually organized jointly with American officers, this year, the gathering for the drill had to be restricted due to COVID.

RELATED: Okanagan bikers are trading in their leathers for pink shirts

With officers from the Vancouver Police Department, Victoria Police Department, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police participating and no competition from across the border, the officers appeared to be having their own friendly competition representing their respective regions.

Along with sharing ideas to help improve each other, Sgt. Bryan Fedirchuk of North Vancouver RCMP explained that the training sessions push the riders out of their comfort zones and enhance their riding levels.

“At the end they only become better and safer riders,” he said.

Fedirchuk added that the patterns officers make on their motorcycles have been designed to challenge their skills. All the officers participating had completed their basic motorcycle training and are operational motor officers. Fedirchuk shared that though the training sessions might look easier from the outside, many find it challenging once they get in.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Bikers Against Bullying ride in Langley

“But all the participants experience improvement in way or another,” he added.

Fedirchuk, who has been a motor officer for more than 24 years, said there is always something to be learned and something to be passed upon.

“We are all here to make ourselves better and safer riders. When we are out meeting and greeting the public, you know you have the best rider out there doing enforcement in your area,” he said.

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley RCMPmotorcycleRCMPsurrey rcmpVancouver PoliceVictoria Police Department

 

Officers from Vancouver Police Department, Victoria Police and RCMP jointly took part in the North American Motor Officers Association’s annual training conference. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Officers from Vancouver Police Department, Victoria Police and RCMP jointly took part in the North American Motor Officers Association’s annual training conference. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Officers from Vancouver Police Department, Victoria Police and RCMP jointly took part in the North American Motor Officers Association’s annual training conference. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Officers from Vancouver Police Department, Victoria Police and RCMP jointly took part in the North American Motor Officers Association’s annual training conference. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
VIDEO: Campaign launched to support 2-year-old Langley boy with liver cancer

Just Posted

Officers from Vancouver Police Department, Victoria Police and RCMP jointly took part in the North American Motor Officers Association’s annual training conference. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Police officers dodge cones on motorcycles during the annual training

Brookswood Mills is a upscale community being built near the water between the South Langley neighbourhoods of Fernridge and Brookswood. (Vesta/Langley Advance Times)
Langley builders scoop up industry kudos

A KFC seen through the broken wall of another building on the Langley Township-owned site in Aldergrove at the entrance to the downtown. The Township is asking residents what they want to see there in the future. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)
Future of Aldergrove’s ‘gateway’ site up for debate

Dairy cattle from the North Langley Bethell farm walked across flooded land to higher ground during the 1948 flood, relocated temporarily to a neighbour’s house. That historic flood is most often referred to as the Fraser River Flood. (Langley Centennial Museum/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Flood potential – Preventing what’s to come

Pop-up banner image ×