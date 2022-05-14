Police officers dodge cones on motorcycles during the annual training

Officers from Vancouver Police Department, Victoria Police and RCMP jointly took part in the North American Motor Officers Association’s annual training conference. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Left and right and cruise and turn – went police officers as they dodged cones and practiced patterns on their motorcycles.

The east parking lot of Langley Events Centre on Thursday, May 12, became a training ground for motor officers who took part in the North American Motor Officers Association’s (NAMOA) annual training conference.

Usually organized jointly with American officers, this year, the gathering for the drill had to be restricted due to COVID.

With officers from the Vancouver Police Department, Victoria Police Department, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police participating and no competition from across the border, the officers appeared to be having their own friendly competition representing their respective regions.

Along with sharing ideas to help improve each other, Sgt. Bryan Fedirchuk of North Vancouver RCMP explained that the training sessions push the riders out of their comfort zones and enhance their riding levels.

“At the end they only become better and safer riders,” he said.

Fedirchuk added that the patterns officers make on their motorcycles have been designed to challenge their skills. All the officers participating had completed their basic motorcycle training and are operational motor officers. Fedirchuk shared that though the training sessions might look easier from the outside, many find it challenging once they get in.

“But all the participants experience improvement in way or another,” he added.

Fedirchuk, who has been a motor officer for more than 24 years, said there is always something to be learned and something to be passed upon.

“We are all here to make ourselves better and safer riders. When we are out meeting and greeting the public, you know you have the best rider out there doing enforcement in your area,” he said.

