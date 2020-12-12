Charlie and Diane Fox delivered treats to the nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital through Operation Popcorn last December. (Black Press Media files)

Charlie and Diane Fox delivered treats to the nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital through Operation Popcorn last December. (Black Press Media files)

Popcorn delivered to health care workers through annual BC Transplant tradition

Three boxes were donated to Langley Memorial Hospital through Operation Popcorn

Every December, Operation Popcorn signals the start of the season of giving with volunteers and transplant recipients delivering festive tins of to staff in intensive care units, emergency departments and operating rooms across the province.

Irene Phan, communications and community initiatives with BC Transplant, said normally the gifts would be accompanied by bigger teams, but due to COVID-19, no volunteers participated this year.

Video messages were created by some donors and recipients to thank health care staff instead.

“We delivered one box each to the OR, ICU and ER teams at Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH),” Phan said. “The majority of our deliveries went direct to the hospitals but there were a handful of deliveries done in person by BC Transplant’s Organ Donor and Hospital Development team.”

Former Langley Township Councillor and Aldergrove resident Charlie Fox received a kidney from his wife Diane in 2009; he has been a regular at the Operation Popcorn delivery at LMH for the past decade.

“Operation Popcorn was an opportunity for transplant recipients and or donors to show their sincere appreciation to the front line hospital staff that are so vital in the transplant preoperative and post operative transplant care,” Fox told the Aldergrove Star.

He said for the volunteers that deliver the popcorn, it was a chance to meet face to face the people who have been touched by transplantation and those in the public health sector that care for people’s health and welfare.

“They make a difference on a daily basis and this gift of popcorn is a token of our appreciation for the work they do and this opportunity was missed by the volunteers this year unfortunately,” Fox added.

READ MORE: Teacher turned passion into hundreds of virtual field trips

Phan added that registering as an organ donor gives hope to the more than 750 British Columbians waiting for a transplant.

“What better way to embody that spirit than for British Columbians to register as an organ donor, willing to give the gift of life,” she said.

People can register to become an organ donor and find out more information on how to get involved at www.transplant.bc.ca.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveCoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kitten picks big prey for Langley hunting expedition

Just Posted

Charlie and Diane Fox delivered treats to the nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital through Operation Popcorn last December. (Black Press Media files)
Popcorn delivered to health care workers through annual BC Transplant tradition

Three boxes were donated to Langley Memorial Hospital through Operation Popcorn

Dutch, a five-and-a-half-month-old kitten, repeatedly tried to stalk a goat he discovered in his Murrayville neighbourhood. The goat did not notice. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Kitten picks big prey for Langley hunting expedition

The goat barely noticed he was in danger of a severe pouncing

Clayton Lindberg, RE/MAX realtor in Aldergrove. (Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Aldergrove realtor looking to reward good deeds

Youth between the ages of six and 18 can submit a short story highlighting help they gave in 2020

.
200 poinsettias delivered to Langley seniors complex

Local woman and others deliver potted flowers to bring colour to seniors rooms

Ellexis, Ella, Everett, Tonya, and Chris Wejr went all out for the holiday season. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
CHRISTMAS LIGHT MAP: Aldergrove principal goes all out for the holidays

Shortreed’s Christ Wejr and his family invite the community to come check out their decor

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dancer Carolyn Currey performed to O Holy Night on Thursday (Dec. 10) at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford. (Screengrab from video)
VIDEO: Ballerina presents surprise park performance in Abbotsford

Carolyn Currey dances to Christmas classic O Holy Night

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

A Maple Ridge couple were perplexed by some lights they observed in the sky on Saturday night. (Pixabay)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge couple spots strange lights flying in formation

‘Too low to be satellites, too high to be drones,’ viewer said.

The Khurana family is reeling after the unexpected loss of their grandfather (middle bottom row, striped shirt) earlier this week. (Submitted)
‘He didn’t deserve to go like this’: Abbotsford family mourns beloved ‘Jaipi’, lost to COVID-19

Despite following all proper protocols, Vijay Khurana succumbed to virus unknowingly on Tuesday

Most Read