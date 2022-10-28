The Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove Branch 265 has poppies available from Oct. 28 to Remembrance Day 2022. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)

The Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove Branch 265 has poppies available from Oct. 28 to Remembrance Day 2022. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press Media)

Poppies sprouting throughout community thanks to Aldergrove’s legion branch

Poppy Fund campaign runs from Friday, Oct. 28 to Remembrance Day

Nov. 11 is approaching which means it’s time for the Poppy Fund, an opportunity for the public to donate to their local legion branches.

Locally, volunteers will be out starting Friday at several locations around Aldergrove as well as other Langley neighbourhoods.

“We absolutely need more people to sign up,” said Laura Cline, who oversees the Poppy Fund for the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove Branch 265.

The local cadets are big help to the campaign but the branch welcomes more volunteers. People don’t have to be legion members to volunteer.

“We have a sign up sheet at the legion.”

The Poppy Fund campaign runs from Friday through to Remembrance Day.

“Anything we bring in for the Poppy Fund is for the veterans,” Cline emphasized.

People can pick up the iconic red poppy items for a donation. They can also make a donation to obtain the black flower centres which come with a backing on the pin to secure the poppy on their clothing.

“We have some wrist bands available,” she added. “And stickers for the little kids.”

In recent years, the Royal Canadian Legion has also started offering poppy items such as jewelry, home decor, signs and more. Cline explained that the best way to obtain those sorts of items is on the legion’s national website.

Anyone interested in helping can contact the legion, 26607 Fraser Hwy., at 604-856-8814 (office) or 604-856-5423 (lounge).

In addition to the volunteers out providing poppies, the public can also find donation boxes in many local stores. Area captains distribute the boxes which are returned after Remembrance Day.

“If somebody was missed, please give us a call,” she said.

This local branch alone expects to distribute about 50,000 poppies.

Cline said the branch is trying to use up its supply of traditional poppies as the legion moves to biodegradable options.

Aldergrove’s branch oversees much of Langley since the closure a few years ago of the Langley City branch.

