Poppy sales begin at Aldergrove legion branch #265

Branch president Doug Hadley shared the poem Who is a Veteran to begin the time of remembrance

Aldergrove legion Branch #265 president Doug Hadley conducted the first poppy sale of the season, giving the annual symbol to Langley Township mayor Jack Froese.

“This year will be a year like no other in our recent history of when, where, and how we remember the fallen and veterans from our past,” Hadley said.

This year, the Aldergrove legion will do a virtual service with less than 50 invited persons present in keeping with the provincial pandemic guidelines.

The service will be live streamed on the Aldergrove Legion Facebook page starting at 10:50 a.m.

After the service, from noon until 4 p.m., the public is invited to attend the Aldergrove legion Cenotaph and place personal poppies on a wreath and give your respect and thoughts.

Until that day, Hadley invited the public to come purchase their poppy at Branch #265, 26607 Fraser Hwy, or look for sale boxes at local businesses.

READ MORE: Aldergrove legion to hold live-streamed Remembrance Day ceremony

Hadley subsequently shared a poem titled “Who is a Veteran” with the Aldergrove Star.

“It is not the preacher who has given us freedom of religion. It is not the reporter who has given us the freedom of the press. It is not the poet or writer who has given us freedom of speech. It is not the organizer who has given us the freedom to assemble. It is not the lawyer who has given the right to a fair trial, and it is not the politician who has given us the right to vote.

It is the Veteran who has provided these rights and who salutes the Flag and serves under that Flag. It is the Veteran who has taken up the fight to protect, serve and in some instances been injured or even killed while defending that flag.”

“This is why we remember at this time to give them the honour of eternal rest and hope that a perpetual light will shine on all those men and women who are and have served their country’s service,” Hadley added.

More information and news can be found at www.aldergrovelegion.ca.

Remembrance Day

Most Read