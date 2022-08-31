Popular burger chain is literally in and out of Canada just for Langley’s car show

Langley Good Times Cruise-In charity car show is coming up. And in advance of the huge community event being held in downtown Aldergrove on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Langley Advance Times has put together a series of stories talking about the people involved and the festivities planned. Stay tuned here, daily, for more about the upcoming Cruise-In.

Days before the grill is fired up, the fountain machine is turned on to chill the pop, and the bags of chips are pulled from their boxes at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, a large team is making its way north from California to Langley.

2022 marks the return of In-N-Out Burger, the western American chain that started in 1948 and has been a staple of Cruise-In for many years.

“It will be a quick visit for our team of 15 to 18 associates [staff], and it typically takes us about two days of travelling in each direction,” said Luis Hernandez, manager of special foreign events.

COVID and border crossing issues meant In-N-Out could not participate in recent years.

“We’re very excited to return to Langley this year and be a part of the wonderful Cruise-In,” Hernandez said.

The burger chain’s presence helps fill the Cruise-In coffers, and since the event is organized by a volunteer board, there’s little overhead so local charities benefit.

“It’s been a tradition for us in the past 10 years to make this special trip, and we truly enjoy being able to support the area’s charitable causes while welcoming our customers with some great burgers and great service,” Hernandez said.

The burger chain goes to a great deal of effort to be part of the Langley car show, even bringing up special ingredients to ensure consistent quality, not to mention transporting its special mobile kitchen here.

“Every burger is made fresh to order on our Cookout Truck,” he explained.

A ticket costs $10, and guests will receive their classic Double-Double®, chips, and a drink. All proceeds will be donated to the Cruise-In to benefit local charities.

But there’s a catch, which explains why people start lining up for burgers hours before the cook truck opens for business.

In-N-Out has a limited number of burger combos available and once they are out, that’s it for this visit.

“We also will be featuring some of our popular In-N-Out merchandise, such as our adult collector T-shirts,” Hernandez added. “The first few customers in line will receive merchandise prizes and a special commemorative coin.”

The burger chain opened as a drive-up operation in a building 10-feet square so the company has always been part of car culture. The owner even owned a raceway decades ago and In-N-Out takes part in various car shows in addition to supporting various causes through its foundations, which are supported by its more than 300 outlets.

