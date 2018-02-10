Popular Historic Half Marathon celebrates 13th year Feb. 18

Just how popular is next weekend’s Historic Half Marathon in Fort Langley?

So popular that as of Feb. 8, online registration spots were full.

But there’s still a chance for people who weren’t able to register online, to take part in the community run next Sunday (Feb. 18).

They can sign up in person at Kintec Langley (5700 Langley Bypass, at Canlan Ice Sports Langley Twin Rinks) next Friday and Saturday (Feb. 16 and 17). Call 604-533-5633.

Cash or cheque only ($2 more for a cheque).

“People can still register in person at Kintec during the times we are there for package pick up (which is) Friday, Feb. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” noted race director Mitchell Hudson.

Once again this year, the Historic Half is supporting a cause that’s dear to many in the community.

The Langley Hospice Society was the event’s exclusive charity partner last year, and now the race has been branded as the ‘Langley Hospice Society Fort Langley Historic 5K, 10K, Half Marathon & Kids Run.’

Funds raised from the Historic Half will go to Langley Hospice’s supportive programs like child and youth bereavement, services and grief support offered free of charge to children, teens, adults and families who have experienced death of a significant person in their lives, said Langley Hospice communications director Shannon Todd Booth.

The event is for people of varying fitness levels and is a staple on the Try Events calendar. It features five-kilometre, 10-kilometre, and half marathon routes, as well as a Kids Run inside the fort walls.

The Kids Run starts at noon and distances 300-metre lap distances include: one lap (two-year-olds), two laps (three- and- four-year-olds) and six laps (four- and- six-year-olds).

“Our events are doing very well and the LHS Fort Langley Historic Half has always been one of our series favorites,” Hudson said.

“It really is a nice little race that starts and finishes in a great venue, inside the Fort Langley National Historic Site.”

There are changes to the race this year, including a three-hour course closure time, a later (9 a.m.) start time and, Hudson pointed out for those coming from north of the Fraser, “no more bridge tolls!”

All runners start their journey inside the walls of the Fort Langley National Historic Site, 23433 Mavis Ave. It’ll be a staggered start with the half marathoners setting off first. The first group are made up of the 200 elite and quick recreation runners, and from there, the next 200 runners will start their run five minutes apart, from fastest to slowest.

Tryevents.ca notes that the half marathon route is unique for its scenery and history.

“Starting from the Fort Langley’s National Historic Site of Canada you will travel the beautiful rural streets of Fort Langley past majestic views of mountains and farmlands. From here the route follows onto the historic Hudson’s Bay Co. ‘Telegraph Trail,’ winds its way through quiet streets in Walnut Grove, takes to our historic hill and begins the finishing kilometers with a strong downhill that heads to the most prestigious start/finish line location in British Columbia: inside the gates of the Fort Langley’s National Historic Site.

This start & finish line party will be a great celebration for all Historic Half Marathoners, Historic 10K and Historic 5K walkers, joggers and runners! You will be surrounded by great food, music historical educational buildings and a roaring campfire to warm up around.”

On a personal note, Hudson suffered through some stress-related health obstacles this year.

Hudson said he is “working through them (and) things are going well.”

For more on the event, visit http://www.tryevents.ca/try_events_fort_langley_historic_half_marathon.htm.