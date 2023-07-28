Port Kells-based motorcycle club rides to help kids

Ride for the Kids was July 23 and raised money for the Burn Fund

Ride for the Kids was Sunday, July 23, 2023, and hosted by the Greater Vancouver Motorcycle Club. (GVMC/Special to Black Press Media)

The youngest participant at the Greater Vancouver Motorcycle Club Ride for the Kids was a kid, at nine years of age.

“The oldest we had was 83,” said Bill Talley, club president. “The furthest I recorded was from Parksville, Vancouver Island.”

The participants gathered at the clubhouse in Port Kells before setting off on a scenic ride as a fun way to raise money.

Talley said participation has not bounced back since COVID restrictions lifted. Numbers were down for this year’s ride, as they were last year.

“I think COVID is still playing a huge thing in all of our lives,” Talley said.

At its heyday, the ride attracted 150 people. This year, 21 people participated and helped the club raise $2,927. There will be a few minor expenses before the majority of the money is donated.

Talley said the club hosts several events each year, some for causes such as Ride for Kids, and some recreational. Most are open to non-members.

“We have five heritage rides we do every year,” he said.

The club also has open houses for people to learn about the regional club.

The club itself has a long history, starting in 1922.

“Our club is 101 years old this year,” he noted.

But its future depends on finding new membership. Talley said the members are aging, and he’d like to see younger riders come on board.

Learn more about the club and its rides at gvmc.ca.

The Greater Vancouver Motorcycle Club has a ride to the Cache Creek area Aug. 19 and 20, 2023, one of many events it holds during the year.

The Greater Vancouver Motorcycle Club hosts several events during the year, including a toy run and longer distance rides around B.C., and takes part in regional motorcycle event, such as a toy drop.