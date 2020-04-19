Third annual Power of the Purse fundraiser has been cancelled. (Soroptimist of the Langleys/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Power of the Purse postponed until fall

Soroptimist International of the Langleys fundraiser – initially set for May 7 – halted due to COVID

The third annual Power of the Purse fundraiser, held to benefit Soroptimist International of the Langleys has been postponed.

A statement on the event Facebook page read “Like all other gatherings, the Power of the Purse event has been postponed until the fall. Members will still collect purses should you have them (as long as we are safely able to of course). When we have new information for you we will post it here. Stay healthy and safe.”

The evening, initially set for May 7, was billed as a girls night out, consisting of a live and silent purse auction, plus dinner and drinks – all of which raised funds to make a difference in the lives of women in the Langley community.

READ MORE: Parliamentary Secretary assures support for those suffering from domestic abuse

The club actively participates in several community projects and improves the lives of many through volunteering their time and financial support for a variety of projects, programs and causes – including partnerships with Ishtar, a resource centre for abused women.

Soroptomist of the Langley’s relies on fundraising to offer resources to women, and have directed anyone wishing to donate to their webpage at https://wcsoroptimist.org.

No new date has been announced for Power of the Purse as of yet.

Power of the Purse postponed until fall

