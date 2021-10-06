Pre-sales start for Aldergrove’s new town centre

Mall site will be developed into a mixed-use site with four buildings

Aldergrove’s first master-planned community, happening on the site of the old shopping mall, is at the pre-sale stage.

A B.C.-based real estate developer, the Janda Group, has announced Aldergrove Town Centre is open for pre-sales starting Oct. 6.

Aldergrove Town Centre is a new hub in Aldergrove’s downtown core with four mixed-use buildings ranging from six to 10 storeys.

The buildings include local shops and restaurants as well as a stand-alone child care and trails along Bertrand Creek.

In today’s announcement, Janda Group president Sonny Janda said the new development is an exciting step forward for the Aldergrove Town Centre, and for the surrounding Langley community.

“Our goal with Aldergrove Town Centre is to create a new community gathering place for today and the future where people can live, work, eat, and play, while also preserving Aldergrove’s charming core and the inherent natural beauty of the area. As well, we hope to combine urban conveniences with the allure of simpler country living and access to green spaces and outdoor activities — all of which today’s families are craving,” added Janda.

Merhia Beaton, communications consultant, said the development was planned for family living.

“It’s designed for modern families seeking convenience and activities,” said Beaton.

Aldergrove Town Centre will also include amenities for the community, including an outdoor rooftop gathering area with barbecues, seating, a community garden, and a kids play area.

One building will have indoor co-working spaces, two private phone rooms, semi-private desks and a coffee station.

Pre-sales starting today are for phase one, the Shortreed building, which consists of 59 residential units of one, two or three bedrooms.

The ground floor of each building will feature local businesses. Janda plans to announce the names in the next month.

Phase one should be complete by fall of 2024.

Regular sales for the phase one building, start early 2022.

The presentation centre is expected to be open at the end of October.

People can find out more information online.

