The annual Girls Fly Too event, which was originally slated to take place in October 2022 but was postponed, returns to Abbotsford International Airport on April 29 and 30. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The annual Girls Fly Too event, which was originally slated to take place in October 2022 but was postponed, returns to Abbotsford International Airport on April 29 and 30. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Previously cancelled Girls Fly Too event returns to Abbotsford

Show, initially scheduled for October 2022, takes place April 29 and 30

The annual The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too event that was cancelled last October returns Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 to Abbotsford International Airport.

The event, hosted by the Langley-based Achieve Anything Foundation, runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day and includes free helicopter flights for female first-time fliers of all ages.

Girls Fly Too is described as “the world’s largest gender diversity outreach event of its kind in aviation, aerospace, marine and defence.”

In addition to the free flights, the event includes numerous displays and hand-on activities that are open – and free of charge – to everyone.

Visitors can expect to see aircraft and tactical assets from the Canadian Coast Guard, RCMP and municipal police, cadets, search and rescue organizations, and Canadian and U.S. armed forces.

RELATED: Girls Fly Too event postponed in Abbotsford over Transport Canada ‘demands’

Among the VIPs on hand will be Heide Stefanyshyn-Piper, who spent 13 years as an astronaut with NASA, logging more then 27 days and 15 hours in space.

She flew on Mission STS-115 on space shuttle Atlantis with Canadian astronaut Steven MacLean in 2006 and Mission STS-126 on space shuttle Endeavour in 2008.

She completed five spacewalks totalling 33 hours and 42 minutes of extra-vehicular activity time.

Girls Fly Too was originally scheduled to run Oct. 1 and 2, 2022, but a written statement was released Sept. 28, saying organizers had received word that they were required to meet some additional “last-minute” requirements from Transport Canada.

Organizers said those conditions were “impossible to meet within the time frame remaining,” and they postponed the event. In late November, they announced that Girls Fly Too had been rescheduled for April 2023. Visit girlsfly2.ca for more information or to register for the free flights.

RELATED: Girls Fly Too event in Abbotsford rescheduled after October cancellation

AirportEvents

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LEPS hosts workshops for elementary students to celebrate Earth Day
Next story
Dollar sale helps Aldergrove elementary school purchase sound gear

Just Posted

Christine Turley, co-owner of Murrayville Plumbing, alongside her husband, Spencer, organized a community clean up for Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Murrayville Plumbing leads clean-up efforts for Earth Day

Nicole Granholm is one of the local people taking part in World Day of Prayer on Friday, April 28. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s World Day of Prayer gathering open to all

Aldergrove’s Kassidy Keith and Havana topped Sunday’s (April 23) $10,000 Maui Jim Grand Prix 1.40m, besting a five-horse jump-off at Thunderbird Show Park. (tbird/Quinn Saunders)
VIDEO: Aldergrove’s Kassidy Keith makes a victorious return to Thunderbird Show Park

A glib adult shirt was among the items up for grabs at the Shortreed Elementary Dollar Sale Friday, April 21, 2023. Volunteers like Cashmere Roder, with the school PAC, put on the sale. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Dollar sale helps Aldergrove elementary school purchase sound gear