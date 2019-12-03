A new group called Langley Pride has announced it will host a pride festival next summer.

Langley will be having its first pride festival next summer.

A group called Langley Pride has announced the festival for Aug. 8 at McLeod Athletic Park.

In its announcement, the group said more details would be coming later but that the event will be a family-friendly gathering to promote inclusion and equality for the LGBTQ2S+ community.

The new group also announced a $500 contribution from the Langley Teachers’ Association to support its work.

In July 0f 2017, a group was formed for local seniors in the LGBTQ2S+ community and hosted its first pride flag raising summer 2019. Another local group, Friends of Dorothy, had held pride flag raising events in Langley in the past, but the festival will be the first large-scale community event.

Pride festival announced for Langley next August

