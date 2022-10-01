Public burns a path to Langley Township fire halls for open houses

The public didn’t pass up the opportunity to head to Township fire halls when the department announced open houses.
Hall in Otter, Aldergrove, Murrayville and Brookswood opened up Sept. 20 while Fort Langley, Willoughby and Walnut Grove held their public events Sept. 21.
The open houses were a chance for the public to see working fire halls, learn about the trucks and other equipment used by Township fire crews, and meet the people who help protect the community.
Langley RCMPs Cst. BURTMAN joined the Township of Langley Fire Department’s open house at the Murrayville fire hall on September 20th, 2022. #langley #rcmp #langleyrcmp #langleypolice #bcrcmp pic.twitter.com/ow6hEVYbfa
— Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) September 22, 2022
