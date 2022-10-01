The Langley Township Fire Department’s recent open houses were kid-approved. (Langley Township Fire/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Public burns a path to Langley Township fire halls for open houses

Local firefighters welcomed in residents to learn about their work and fire safety

The public didn’t pass up the opportunity to head to Township fire halls when the department announced open houses.

Hall in Otter, Aldergrove, Murrayville and Brookswood opened up Sept. 20 while Fort Langley, Willoughby and Walnut Grove held their public events Sept. 21.

The open houses were a chance for the public to see working fire halls, learn about the trucks and other equipment used by Township fire crews, and meet the people who help protect the community.

The Township Fire Department open house included an opportunity for children to try a fire hose. (Langley Township Fire/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Township open houses included some education on fire safety. A smoke machine helped with the exercise. (Langley Township Fire/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

