Public can help four Langley public schools get more library books

Schools can sign up for the Adopt a School program to increase their reading selection

A few Langley schools have a chance to bulk up their libraries courtesy of an international book retailer and local supporters.

“Each year, the Indigo Adopt a School program brings together Indigo, its employees, its customers, and their communities to raise money for local and remote elementary school libraries in high-needs communities across Canada,” explained Rose Lipton, executive director of the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation. “Each Indigo, Chapters or Coles store ‘adopts’ an elementary school and throughout the duration of the campaign all funds raised in that store go directly to their partner school.”

North Otter Elementary, H.D. Stafford Middle School, Parkside Centennial Elementary, and Noel Booth Elementary would be the local schools benefitting.

‘These schools were selected through an application process based on a combination of demonstrated need, but also the vision they have for literacy in their school community,” she explained. “It benefits them by helping them to achieve their goals, even when their school library budgets would otherwise be very limited.”

Schools also have online donation pages to enhance the in-store component and help the fundraiser go even further.

The foundation allows the schools to select the materials.

“We also encourage schools to select diverse books to help enrich the content in their school libraries and ensure all children are represented in the books they read,” Lipton said.

The campaign runs until Oct. 13. The local schools are among 153 across Canada to benefit from the foundation’s adoption program.

Those wanting to support the schools can make a donation in the store or online at indigoloveofreadingfoundation.givecloud.co/fundraisers.

“As these schools and their students continue to navigate through the complexities of education during the pandemic, support is more essential than ever, and the opportunity to enrich the lives of students through their school libraries has never been greater,” she added.

