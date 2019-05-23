Public invited to Alzheimer walk in Langley

A Langley seniors complex and a North Langley business group have teamed up to raise funds and awareness about a growing health issue.

The Walk for Alzheimers is hosted at Chartwell Langley Gardens Retirement Community this Saturday in partnership with the Walnut Grove-Willoughby Business Association.

“This awful disease affects 1.1 million Canadians directly and 1 in 5 people have experience taking care of someone living with Alzheimers. Come out and join us and show your support for the people in your community who are living with this terrible disease,” said Chartwell’s Lianne Thomlinson.

This is the second Walk for Alzheimers that the seniors complex has hosted. Last year’s raised close to $700 and had about 70 participants. It has a unique structure.

“We hosted a Walk in a Box,” Thomlinson said. “A walk in a box is when you choose your own date, your own people and your own walk, and then donate the proceeds to the Alzheimer’s society.”

The 2019 walk takes place at the complex, 8888 202nd St., between 10 a.m. and noon on May 25. The cost is a $10 minimum donation, although kids can participate for free, and the Alzheimer’s Society of BC requires a $15 minimum donation for a tax receipt.

“This annual event offers Langley residents the opportunity to join in a community effort,” she added.

This year the business association came on board to try to engage the community and get some neighbouring businesses involved, she said.

For more information, contact Langley Gardens at 604-881-8138. To register for the walk, contact the business association at admin@wgba.ca or 778-828-5137.

“Grant Sauer, Notary, Kim from, Kids in the Grove, Garry Reimer (Remax) And Hiten from Pizza Mantra will all be there to show their support. Pizza Mantra is sponsoring pizza for after the walk and we will have a few door prizes,” she said.