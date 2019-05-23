(Pixabay photo)

Public invited to Alzheimer walk in Langley

A Langley seniors complex and a North Langley business group have teamed up to raise funds and awareness about a growing health issue.

The Walk for Alzheimers is hosted at Chartwell Langley Gardens Retirement Community this Saturday in partnership with the Walnut Grove-Willoughby Business Association.

“This awful disease affects 1.1 million Canadians directly and 1 in 5 people have experience taking care of someone living with Alzheimers. Come out and join us and show your support for the people in your community who are living with this terrible disease,” said Chartwell’s Lianne Thomlinson.

This is the second Walk for Alzheimers that the seniors complex has hosted. Last year’s raised close to $700 and had about 70 participants. It has a unique structure.

“We hosted a Walk in a Box,” Thomlinson said. “A walk in a box is when you choose your own date, your own people and your own walk, and then donate the proceeds to the Alzheimer’s society.”

The 2019 walk takes place at the complex, 8888 202nd St., between 10 a.m. and noon on May 25. The cost is a $10 minimum donation, although kids can participate for free, and the Alzheimer’s Society of BC requires a $15 minimum donation for a tax receipt.

“This annual event offers Langley residents the opportunity to join in a community effort,” she added.

This year the business association came on board to try to engage the community and get some neighbouring businesses involved, she said.

For more information, contact Langley Gardens at 604-881-8138. To register for the walk, contact the business association at admin@wgba.ca or 778-828-5137.

“Grant Sauer, Notary, Kim from, Kids in the Grove, Garry Reimer (Remax) And Hiten from Pizza Mantra will all be there to show their support. Pizza Mantra is sponsoring pizza for after the walk and we will have a few door prizes,” she said.

Previous story
Langley Sticky’s root beer festival outgrows its home
Next story
Langley siblings collect bottles for a brother they never got to know

Just Posted

Public invited to Alzheimer walk in Langley

A Langley seniors complex and a North Langley business group have teamed… Continue reading

OPP looking for suspect after Best Buy credit-card fraud in Surrey

Ontario Provincial Police believe suspect has links to Surrey and Langley

Aldergrove shoppers watch Safeway shelves ‘go empty’ before store closes

Store closes Saturday, locals express concern over FreshCo’s product quality

Eight alleged dealers face charges for Surrey-Langley drug ring

Police say the group is linked to the ongoing gang conflicts in Metro Vancouver

Generators, security guards brought in to deal with continuing parking lot blackouts at Langley Memorial

The lights in the hospital’s lot were out for several nights in the last week

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

B.C. Supreme Court dismisses review around ferry workers’ right to strike

B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union collective agreement expires November 2020

Fraser Valley man dead after car hurtles from embankment west of Campbell River

Survivor of crash rushed to hospital by helicopter in serious condition

B.C. premier hints at twin-tunnel plan for Metro Vancouver’s Massey Tunnel

John Horgan cancelled plans for a 10-lane bridge to replace the 60-year-old tunnel shortly after taking office

Police investigate ‘serious collision’ between motorcycle, truck in Vancouver

Motorists asked to stay away from Blanca Street & West 4 Avenue

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana crops ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Metro Vancouver mayors ask public to lobby feds for annual $375M transit fund

Mayors renewing their call for transit funding as federal election looms

Most Read