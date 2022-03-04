Public invited to show solidarity with Ukraine at Langley event Saturday

Emelia Lupynis, who performed last year at the Richmond Night Market, will sing the Ukrainian national anthem and other songs at a special solidarity event in Langley March 5, 2022. (Twitter)

The public is invited to gather Saturday in a show of solidarity with the people of the Ukraine.

“To show support for the people of the Ukraine, members of the community are invited to join in Prayer and Song for Solidarity with Ukraine,” said Sharon DeLalla, a lector with St. Joseph’s Parish and one of the organizers.

The gathering is from 11 a.m. to noon on March 5 at Douglas Park Spirit Square, 20550 Douglas Cres.

The one-hour program will include prayer and music from Fr. Andriy Werbowy from the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, Ukrainian Catholic Parish; an update on B.C.’s response to the conflict from Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek; and classical Ukrainian music performed by Derek Stanyer, award-winning Langley-raised pianist, and soloist of Ukrainian heritage, Taryn Plater.

Emelia Lupynis will be performing the Ukrainian National anthem, as well as another song or two.

“Emelia is a 14-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian award-winning recording artist,” DeLalla said.

Eugene Lupynis who is a board member of the Ukrainian Community Society of Ivan Franko is one of the speakers. Retired pastor Dick Moes will share messages from the Ukraine to help people understand what is taking place in the war-torn country.

“Join these and other prayer leaders, speakers, and musicians as we come together in hope and harmony,” DeLalla said.

Organizers are inviting people of all faiths and those who are not religious but still want to show support for the country.

The organizers come from a cross section of the community and different faith communities – Dr. Brendan Martin, DeLalla, Kathleen Stanyer and Angela Killen with assistance from Sisters Pat and Angelica from Sisters Servants of Mary Immaculate. The emcee will be Michael Pratt.

Seating is limited so people may want to bring a lawn chair and blanket, DeLalla said.

