Pumpkins come to Aldergrove’s Loft farms

An Aldergrove farm is inviting the community to a month of October activities.

For the first time, Loft Country Farms has fall activities for the whole family.

Usually, the farm hosts events and activities for Christmas, which, include a live carousal, music and carriage rides with Santa.

Trent Sulz, owner, said he decided not to open for Christmas activities, until 2022 which, is why he decided to open for fall activities instead.

“We aren’t opening for Christmas again this year, and we have all this space, so we decided to try a pumpkin patch,” said Sulz.

Growing up, visiting pumpkin patches wasn’t an activity Sulz ever did, but when the staff at the farm told him how popular they are, he wanted to see for himself.

“My staff took me out and we looked at all different pumpkin patches, and I couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe how many people were there,” added Sulz.

Along with the pumpkin patch, there is also an animal petting zoo, where people can visit and feed the animals, and a horse and carriage ride that takes people to the pumpkin patch and around the farm.

There is also a mining game, for kids to mine for jewels and trade them in for candy from the staff.

Sulz said, the activities started on Oct. 1, and have been overwhelmingly popular.

“It’s been going on for two weeks now, and there has been lots of people visiting so far, it’s been so busy on Thanksgiving Monday, I was overwhelmed with the amount of people coming,” he said.

The fall fun at the farm, will continue until Oct. 31.

