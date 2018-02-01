Puppy love at Giants game

Langley Animal Protection Society and Vancouver Giants both win at Langley Events Centre

Puppies and hockey turned out to be a winning combination.

A puppy kissing booth was set up inside the Langley Events Centre banquet hall on Wednesday night at the Vancouver Giants home game, with hockey fans donating money to Langley Animal Protection Society in exchange for some puppy love.

Cowbells were also available by donation, thanks to the night’s game sponsor, Milner Feeds and Pet Supplies, and when the final tally was done., $992.70 was raised for LAPS.

And making the night even better was the fact the Giants beat the visiting Calgary Hitmen 4-1, behind two goals from leading scorer Ty Ronning.

