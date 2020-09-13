Jeanette Wright’s home at 240 Street and Robertson Crescent has 10 smiley faces greeting drivers with a positive message. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star) Jeanette Wright’s home at 240 Street and Robertson Crescent has 10 smiley faces greeting drivers with a positive message. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star) Jeanette Wright’s home at 240 Street and Robertson Crescent has 10 smiley faces greeting drivers with a positive message. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Put on (or up) a happy face

Aldergrove resident spreads positive message with smiley face decor outside her front yard

“Be wise, be brave, believe, behave, be careful, be kind, be safe, be happy, be grateful, because, we can do this.”

That’s what the decor outside of Jeanette Wright’s home at 240 Street and Robertson Crescent has spelled out across 10 cardboard smiley faces set up along her front yard.

The soon-to-be 70-year-old said she put them up in April as a way to put a smile on people’s faces during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Langley students start school year by studying COVID safety

“People have stopped in just to tell us how much they like them,” Wright said.

But positive decor is Wright’s specialty, given the homemade bottle chimes, growing family tree, and comical signs posted around her yard.

Wright said she and her husband have been in that home for 52 years and hopes it gives people positive feelings during turbulent times.

“It’s cheesy, but it’s what we do,” Wright said. “It’s our home and we do what makes us happy.”

