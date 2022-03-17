Puzzle cubes available to borrow at Fraser Valley Regional Library

One hundred Puzzle Cube kits are now available to Fraser Valley Regional Library customers and will be circulated between FVRL’s 25 locations. (Fraser Valley Regional Library photo)

Puzzle cubes have arrived at Fraser Valley Regional Library.

Right now, FVRL has 100 puzzle cube kits available free to library customers for two- and three-week loan periods.

Each kit contains a three-by-three Rubik’s Connected (an app-enabled puzzle cube with charging cord), a two-by-two puzzle cube, a pyramid puzzle cube, two books (How to Solve the Rubik’s Cube and You Can Do the Rubik’s Mini: Solution Guide), and a quick-start guide.

The kits are part of the FVRL Playground — a collection of non-traditional lending items and in-library experiences that support STEAM learning (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) — and will help library customers sharpen their spatial awareness, develop problem-solving skills, improve memory, increase pattern recognition and foster healthy fidgeting fun, according to an FVRL press release.

“This is an opportunity for all ages to try out a rewarding brain-sport,” Heather Scoular, director of customer experience at FVRL, said in a press release. “It’s a come-as-you-are type of toy and learning tool. All experience levels can solve and enjoy puzzle cubes. They are an addictive pastime with infinite inspiration for cubing mastery. Best of all, they are free to try for anyone with a library card.”

The kits, which will circulate between FVRL’s 25 locations, can be reserved by heading to fvrl.bc.ca/puzzlecubes.

Want to learn more about puzzle cubes and the cubing community? Borrow a kit and join local cubing experts Vianne Chang and Scout Harris for an online Zoom seminar on Wednesday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

Chang and Harris will introduce techniques both beginners and experienced cubers can use to solve the three-by-three Rubik’s cube, provide an inside look at the local cubing community, share how they got started with puzzle cubes, and explain how you can — and should — get involved.

Register for free at fvrl.ca/events.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fraser Valley Regional Library