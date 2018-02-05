A riding event at the 2017 quarter horse bazaar and fair in Langley Facebook image used with permission of LMQHA

Quarter Horse fans converge on Langley

Langley Quarter Horse Bazaar and Country Fair at Thunderbird Show Park marks 48th year

For nearly five decades, the annual Horseman’s Bazaar and Country fair organized by the Lower Mainland Quarter Horse Association (LMQHA) has been drawing thousands of visitors.

“It started out as a tack sale,” LMQHA volunteer Janet Matthews said.

“We turned it into a country fair kind of deal. It’s always been family-friendly.”

The show takes about 40 people to organize, with an attendance running as high as 1,500 people.

Thunderbird Show Park in Langley has been host to the bazaar going back to the original Thunderbird Equestrian Centre when the facility was located at 88 Avenue and 200 Street, north of Highway 1.

When Thunderbird founders George and Dianne Tidball relocated to the current home at at 24550 72 Ave., the bazaar moved with them.

READ MORE: Friends and family remember George Tidball

On Saturday, March 11, the 48th bazaar will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Thunderbird Show Park.

Admission is $5, with no charge for children five and under.

It will have both “horse stuff” and “dog stuff,” Matthews said, including a border collie herding demonstration.

This year, parking donations are going to Basics for Babies, the JRfm campaign to correct a chronic shortage of baby products at Lower Mainland Food Banks.

The Lions Club is putting on the pancake breakfast.

There will be demonstrations and clinicians at three large covered riding arenas along with educational information at booth.

“This event is used as a platform for other clubs to have booths and use this venue for their support,” Matthews said.

There will be vendors at the Horseman’s Bazaar Trade Fair and the “Famous Used Tack Sale.”

One of the featured attractions will be American Quarter Horse Association team wrangler Nancy Cahill, a world champion rider and trainer who will be teaching two clinics.

One will focus on trail and the other will focus on horsemanship, including lead changes.

The event also offers food vendors, a kid zone, along with a clown and magician.

The money raised goes to help cover costs of Quarter Horse events, which can involve flying judges in from Texas, home of the American Quarter Horse Association that is the regulatory body for the breed, and paying for food and accommodation while they are here.

The American Quarter Horse Association, located in Amarillo, Texas, is the world’s largest equine breed registry and membership organization

The Quarter Horse, or American Quarter Horse, acquired its name because of its ability to beat other horse breeds in races of a quarter mile or less.

According to the Wikipedia entry, some have been clocked at speeds up to 55 mph (88.5 km/h).

The popular breed is considered an all-purpose type, able to race, work in ranches and perform in rodeos.

Langley event mixes world-class horse jumping and fundraising (with video)


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
