How high was the Canadian unemployment rate in May, 2020? (File photo)

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Labour Day is held on the first Monday of September to celebrate the achievements of workers.

In Canada, Labour Day has been observed since the 1880s, although its origins are earlier.

In recognition of the day and workers, here are a few questions about labour in workplaces and in popular culture. How many of these 12 questions can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Coordinator Susan Short displays the proper form of DNA swabbing during the Forensic Nursing 20th anniversary earlier this month. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News) Coordinator Susan Short displays the proper form of DNA swabbing during the Forensic Nursing 20th anniversary earlier this month. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Previous story
Langley teachers take the stand

Just Posted

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Ryan’s Regards: Forget COVID-19; what about the COVID 15?

The stress and lethargic nature of the coronavirus pandemic has caused weight gain among many

Hospitality workers in Langley hit hard by COVID-19

Restaurant and hotel industries rely on government aid to keep staff on payroll

Langley teachers take the stand

Educators fought for a salary increase in 1939

Canadian landscapes showcased at charity art show to help Langley Hospice

West Fine Arts Show returns with 18 participants on Sept. 18 to 20 at Glass House Estate Winery

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

‘Silver lining’ to pandemic as Fraser Valley librarians bring learning outside

Julie Penner and Janet Woyke have been filming educational videos around Chilliwack during COVID-19

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Man who killed RCMP officer not allowed to return to Vancouver Island

Kenneth Fenton scheduled to be released in March 2021

Killing spree still feeds unease in B.C.’s isolated north, one year later

Distant help, cellular dead zones creating fear in wake of 2019 Schmegelsky-Mcleod murders

Most Read