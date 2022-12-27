Raffle winner donates back prize, delights three kids for Christmas

Aldergrove food bank fundraiser, with a $1,000 bike as take home, saw several families given gifts

One of the “prize winners” is a Syrian refugee, who received this Christmas gift a few days ahead of the big day, thanks to the generosity of the real raffle winner. (Special to The Star)

By Frank Bucholtz/Special to Aldergrove Star

The recent raffle at the Aldergrove Freshco store, in aid of the Aldergrove Food Bank, ended up with three bicycles going to local children.

Ben Wade, owner of the Freshco store, came up with the raffle idea.

The grand prize was intended to be a new $1,000 mountain bike from Cranky’s Bike Shop or a $1,000 gift certificate.

The winner was Loretta Campbell, who told Wade and Heath MacKenzie, owner of Cranky’s, that she wanted to donate the gift certificate to the food bank rather than claim the top prize.

That had been her idea when she entered the raffle at Freshco.

Mary van Zuuk, manager of the food bank, wanted to turn the donation into three new bikes for children of families who use the service – and just in time for Christmas.

MacKenzie made that happen.

Two of the bikes were delivered on Friday, Dec. 23 and the third is to be delivered in early January.

The bike shop owner said the way it worked out was wonderful.

“Loretta turned it around and gave it all back,” he said.

Wade noted that the raffle turned out to be a big success with more than $7,000 raised for the food bank, thanks to Freshco shoppers. Freshco is a year-round supporter of the food bank, which is located in the same shopping centre.

