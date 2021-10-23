Rain doesn’t stop kids from enjoying free Halloween event

From now until 3 p.m., Aldergrove Shopping Centre hosts free event

Mr. Incredible having fun with his balloon after visiting the Halloween event (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre is hosting its fourth annual Halloween event, Oct. 23.

The rain isn’t stopping kids from putting on their Halloween costumes to pick up a free goodie bag and pumpkin.

Deborah Jorgenson, an organizer, said this years event is toned down, to keep it COVID safe, but the organizers tried to make it as fun as possible for the kids.

“We’re excited to have the community come by,” said Jorgenson.

Kids dressed in all types of costumes such as, Spider man, Darth Vader, Sulley, and a few witches, visited the event.

From now until 3 p.m., there is a costume contest, and a drawing contest.

Kids can pick out their favourite flavour of candy and chips, along with a pumpkin, to take home and enjoy with their family.

Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre, is located at 26310 Fraser Hwy.

READ MORE:Aldergrove shopping centre hosts free Halloween hunt for treats and prizes

READ MORE: Animals go trick or treating at Langley wildlife facility

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aldergrove

Sulley from Monsters Inc. happily leaving the Halloween event with his favourite Caramilk chocolate bar (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre hosts free Halloween event (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)