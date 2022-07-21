Friends of Dorothy Langley will again be raising the rainbow flag at Langley City Hall at 20399 Douglas Crescent on Monday, July 25 at 11 a.m. (file)

Rainbow flag to fly at Langley City hall

Friends of Dorothy to riase banner Monday

Friends of Dorothy Langley will again be raising the rainbow flag at Langley City Hall at 20399 Douglas Crescent on Monday, July 25 at 11 a.m.

Established in January 2016, Encompass Support Service Society’s program Friends of Dorothy is an 2SLGBTQIA program for youth aged 12 to 24.

“We provide a space for youth to connect with and support one another based out of the Langley Youth Resource Centre,” said Youth Employment Outreach Support Worker/Facilitator Carly Schneider.

Friends of Dorothy Langley meetings are Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Signup is required, and attendance is limited with health and safety protocols in place.

Although supported by staff from Encompass Support Services, the drop-in is primarily led by the youth attending, with all programming decisions being the responsibility of the youth.

For more information, call 604-546-1130.

LangleyLGBTQ

