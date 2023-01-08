Tyree Buchannan, commitee chair Pamala Combs, Lily, 4, Lukas, 13, and Gavin, 10 collected Christmas trees and bottles at the annual tree chipping fundraiser on Jan. 7. The event was held to raise money for the upcoming dry grad party scheduled to take place at George Preston in about 10 months. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Rainy weather doesn’t deter Langley community’s support for annual tree chipping fundraiser

D.W. Poppy Secondary’s dry grad committee on a mission to raise money for upcoming dry grad

Despite the pouring rain on Saturday, Jan. 7, young volunteers at D.W. Poppy Secondary School in Langley hosted dozens of community members at their annual tree chipping fundraiser. The tree chipping services were offered for a minimum $20 donation, and the event was organized by the D.W. Poppy Secondary’s dry grad committee, which is raising money for the school’s upcoming dry grad party – scheduled to take place at George Preston in about 10 months from now.

The group is on a mission to raise about $20,000 in total for the big day.

Pamala Combs, chair of the dry grad committee and her team also collected cans and bottles from the public in an effort to reach their fundraising goal.

Combs is hopeful that they will be able to meet their target, thanks to support from the community members like Trevor Smith, who volunteered his time and resources at the Saturday tree chipping event.

Smith, owner of Arbor Pro Tree Services, brought his tree chipping truck to the school and offered his services for free.

“It was a great time contributing to the cause,” said Smith, whose 10-year-old son Lukas is a Grade 8 student at D.W. Poppy.

“All the kids are working pretty hard, and whatever we can do to help them with their financial goals, we will,” he added.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and, by noon, the group had collected approximately 23 trees. Despite the wet weather, Combs and the team remained hopeful and grateful for the support of the Langley community.

So far, the group has raised $6,700 from various events, and Combs estimates the tree chip alone would bring additional $2,000.

“We have a long way to go,” she commented.

This year marks Combs’ last as committee chair, as her children are graduating this year.

“There has been a huge support from the committee, and we are grateful for that,” she concluded.

Maze, Lily, Gavin, and Lukas sorting Christmas trees sort through Christmas trees at D.W. Poppy Secondary School’s annual tree chipping fundraiser, organized by the school’s dry grad committee to raise money for their upcoming dry grad party. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Maze, 17, inspects a small Christmas tree before it is chipped at the annual tree chipping fundraiser at D.W. Poppy Secondary School in Langley. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Trevor Smith of Arbor Pro Tree Services stands in front of his tree chipping truck at the D.W. Poppy Secondary School tree chipping fundraiser on Jan. 7. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

