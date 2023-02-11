Project Mama Duck is a new pedestrian safety program run by the Ridge Meadows RCMP Road Safety Target Team, which is seen here crouching next to a goose. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Project Mama Duck is a new pedestrian safety program run by the Ridge Meadows RCMP Road Safety Target Team, which is seen here crouching next to a goose. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

RCMP launches new Project Mama Duck pedestrian safety program in B.C. city

The RSTT educational program focuses on the Maple Ridge area of Lougheed Highway

In the wake of two pedestrian deaths in the last two months on the Maple Ridge stretch of Lougheed Highway, the Ridge Meadows RCMP Road Safety Target Team (RSTT) has increased its presence on the highway to improve driver and pedestrian safety.

READ MORE: 69-year-old pedestrian dead after Thursday evening collision in Maple Ridge

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that the new pedestrian safety program, titled Project Mama Duck, was launched on Thursday, Feb. 9.

RSTT members patrolled Lougheed Highway between Laity Street and the Haney Bypass from 4 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, watching out for drivers and pedestrians who were not following the rules of the road.

“While the RSTT officers were out patrolling they observed pedestrians attempting to cross Lougheed Highway outside of marked crossings. They also observed drivers failing to yield to pedestrians that were in marked crosswalks,” said Klaussner. “While the main objective was primarily education, when multiple infractions were observed violation tickets were issued to both drivers and pedestrians.”

Sgt. Crystal Heisler said that both drivers and pedestrians need to do their part to keep the community’s roads a safe place for everyone.

“Police want to remind drivers to leave their phone alone because distracted driving poses a safety risk to pedestrians,” said Heisler. “Police also want to remind pedestrians to utilize marked crosswalks and ensure that you are wearing bright clothing and ensure that you are visible to drivers.”

Project Mama Duck will be a recurring tactic by the RSTT, with a heavy presence continuing along this section of Lougheed Highway.

RELATED: Road rage incident in Maple Ridge leads to man riding on outside of moving dump truck

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

distracted drivingMaple RidgeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an eco-friendly twist

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants scored a pair of unanswered goals and came back to win the game in overtime on Friday night in Victoria. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Overtime win for Vancouver Giants against Victoria Royals

The cell phone recycling program at the Greater Vancouver Zoo is expected to support wild animals and their habitats around Canada and abroad. (Langley Advance Times files)
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an eco-friendly twist

Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, and in junior boys play Brookswood Bobcats won with 55 points over Walnut Grove Gators with 33. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Brookswood takes pair of titles at Langley District Basketball Championships

This is the Vancouver Bandits fifth Canadian Elite Basketball League season, its second at Langley Events Centre (LEC), and the team will be hosting the 2023 Championship Weekend playoffs at LEC. The team is “excited to fill the stands for an awesome season that will be punctuated by playoffs being hosted on home soil right here in the heart of the Lower Mainland,” said Bandit’s vice-president of communication Andrew Savory. (Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Highlight to Bandits’ season will be hosting 2023 Championship Weekend

Pop-up banner image