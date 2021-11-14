Realtors Care Blanket Drive in support of Langley charities begins Monday

The 27th annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive is set to kick start next week.
This year’s drive will combine the traditional collection and distribution of warm clothes and blankets with an online fundraiser for partner charities due to restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What organizers call, “the longest running blanket drive”, will take place from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22. Local charities set to benefit are The Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope, Ishtar Women’s Resource Society, and Wagner Hills Farm Society.
The annual campaign is a partnership among the Lower Mainland’s three real estate boards, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV), the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB), and the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board (CADREB).
“The effects of the pandemic continue to impact those in our communities who are most vulnerable, and the Blanket Drive gives us all opportunities to do our part to help fulfill a great need,” said Larry Anderson, FVREB president.
“Our members and volunteers take personal pride in being part of a collective effort, knowing their donations make a real and human impact in the community.”
This year there are 10 volunteers representing several brokerages in the Langley-Aldergrove community.
In total, last year, during a cash-only drive, the FVREB raised over $15,000.
Traditionally, the more than 18,000 Realtors in the region would work with their clients and a network of charitable organizations in every Lower Mainland community to collect and distribute blankets and lightly used clothing to help more than 35,000 residents stay warm during the winter months.
The easing of some pandemic restrictions has allowed organizers to resume the campaign, as well as continue with the online fundraising effort first held in 2020.
To learn more visit, www.rebgv.org/about-us/our-communities/realtors-care—blanket-drive.html.
Blanket drop-off locations:
Langley
- HomeLife Benchmark Realty, 6323 197th St.,
604-530-4141
- Macdonald Realty, 22424 Fraser Hwy.,
604-530-4111
- Performance Power Play Realty,
110-2219650 Ave., 604-533-3231
- RE/MAX Treeland Realty,
101-6337198th St., 604-533-3491
- Royal LePage Wolstencroft
135-1966464 Ave., 604-530-0231
- Sutton Group-West Coast,
156-19653Willowbrook Dr., 604-533-3939
- RE/MAX Lifestyles Realty, 8-8880 202 St.,
604-513-2300
- HomeLife Benchmark Cloverdale,
103-5830176A St., 604-574-0161
Aldergrove
- RE/MAX Aldercenter Realty 26641 Fraser Highway
604-857-1100Aldergrove
