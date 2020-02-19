A new user-friendly online registration system is being launched to register for Township of Langley classes and lessons. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Recreation registration gets user-friendly through new Township of Langley system

Swimming, skating, camps, and classes can be accessed using online portal launching on Feb. 25

From swimming and skating lessons, to art classes, day camps, and opportunities to interact with Langley’s history, it will soon be easier to find and register for recreation and cultural programs and activities in the Township of Langley.

A new user-friendly online registration system is being launched on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at tol.ca/recregister.

Through the new system, residents will log in using their email address, and will no longer need to remember pin numbers or barcodes.

Guests will be able to search offerings using categories including age, location, and keyword to find programs and activities that best suit their interests and abilities, and add them to their personal calendar so they never miss a session.

Users can also register in advance for drop-in programs and classes, and will be able to efficiently navigate the system from phones, tablets, and computers.

READ MORE: Township of Langley’s Adopt-a-Program needs volunteers to keep community clean

With hundreds of classes, programs, and activities available at community, recreation, and cultural centres throughout the Township, there is a lot to choose from when it comes to getting fit, staying active, and attending events in our communities, said director of parks and recreation Christine Blair.

“It is important that our recreation and cultural activities are easy to find and register for, and this new system will provide an enhanced customer experience,” Blair continued.

The public can begin searching for programs and viewing activities in the new system on Tuesday and will be able to register for spring programs and summer camps, starting Tuesday, March 3 at 9 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20 will be the last day to register online for spring break camps and winter programs ending on March 29, using the current online RecExpress system.

After that, residents can continue to register for those March programs and camps over the phone or in person at any Township community, cultural, or recreation centres.

For more information and details on how to register for the new online system, visit tol.ca/newrecregister.

