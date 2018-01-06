Recycle your Christmas trees this weekend in Langley

Myles Nelson, Danny Nicolle and Carson Pettitt eye a growing stack of trees last Saturday at Willoughby Elementary. The tree chipping event was a fundraiser by the 1st Willoughby Scout Group. More are coming this weekend at various locations. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Residents of the Langleys with Christmas trees to recycle have several options this weekend.

The 1st Willoughby Scout Group will begin chipping trees on Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Willoughby Elementary at 20766 – 80 Avenue .

Drop-off tree chipping is by donation. As well, refundable bottles and cans will be collected.

2nd Brookswood Scout Group comprised of cubs, scouts, venturers, and rovers. Will be fundraising Jan. 6 and 7 at Brookswood Secondary School, 20902 37A Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. accepting Christmas trees for shredding by donation.

The 2018 Grads from D. W. Poppy Secondary School will be chipping trees to raise funds for their 2018 Dry Grad on Jan. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at D. W. Poppy, 23752 – 52 Ave. Bring your Christmas Trees and your empty cans and bottles. Tree chipping is by donation (Tree chipper donated by Central Valley Tree & Arborist Services). There will also be a concession with hot drinks and snacks.

The 10th Langley Scouts are holding a tree chipping event on Jan. 6 at Fraser Crossing (20811 Fraser Hwy.) from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Money collected will be to raise funds to send youth to camps and outings. They will also be collecting non-perishable donations for the Langley Food Bank.

Ride2Survive will be chipping trees by donation Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6 and 7 in the Willowbrook shopping centre parking lot at 19705 Fraser Hwy, Langley. The Ride2Survive is a one-day bike ride from Kelowna to Delta. All donations go to the Canadian Cancer Society for research.

The 1st Walnut Grove Scouts will be holding their annual tree chipping fundraiser at the Walnut Grove Secondary School, 8919 Walnut Grove Drive, on Jan. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m .and again on Jan. 13 from 9:30am to 2:30 p.m.

Donations of refundable bottles and cans will be accepted on January 6.

Trees will be chipped by donation.

The 1st Langley Meadows Scout Group will be at Langley Meadows Elementary at 2244 Willoughby Way on Jan. 6 from 9:30 a.m,. to 4:30 p.m.

Tree chipping by donation. Donations of refundable bottles and cans will also be accepted.

The 2nd Langley Mavericks will be at Buckley Park, 19680 – 48 Ave. on Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drop-off tree chipping by donation. Donations of refundable bottles and cans accepted.

Field’s Tree Service will be at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum at 21559 Fraser Highway on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drop-off tree chipping by donation. All proceeds go to BC Cancer Foundation.

Remember to remove all decorations, tinsel, and flocking.

In Langley Township, it is possible to compost your Christmas tree if you receive municipal cart collection.

Trees can be placed alongside the Green Cart for curbside pickup so long as they have been cut into sections no longer than 3 feet, bundled, and set out next to the cart on your regular collection day.



