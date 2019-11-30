Organizers expect at least 500 people to attend the annual event in Brookswood. (Langley Advance Times files)

Red nose reindeer coming to Brookswood for annual Christmas tree lighting

Brookswood Village Night of Lights returns for a fourth year

Santa and the most famous reindeer of all will be visiting Brookswood next week during the official tree lighting.

Brookswood Village Night of Lights is returning for a fourth year for an evening of Christmas celebrations.

The free annual event will take place at Brookswood Plaza Mall (4061 200th St.) on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Emma Stewart, a director at the nonprofit, says they expect at least 500 people to attend this year.

“Brookswood is very supportive of creating that community and hometown feel so as a business association, or merchants association, we wanted to be able to promote that consistently throughout the year,” she said.

READ MORE: MAP: Christmas is coming to Langley

At the two hour event kids will be given a glow stick upon entry, and can write a letter to Santa and drop it off in the large North Pole mailbox.

“Kids can line up to get their picture with Santa, and then Rudolph will just be walking around so people can take pictures with him as well,” Stewart explained.

The event will also include hot drinks, Fresh Slice pizza samples, a photo booth, performances by the Peace Arch Chorus and a raffle by donation.

“We’ll do a live draw at the end of the event after the tree is lit up and if your name is drawn you can walk up to the tree, and pick a prize that is hanging off of the tree – it’s notification of what the prize is and then you’ll need to pick up the prize at the corresponding business,” said Stewart. “There are some pretty awesome prizes donated this year.”

Some of the prizes to be won are grocery gift cards, gift baskets, a free meal each month for a year donated by McDonald’s and a prize donated by the Langley Rivermen.

The parking lot at the plaza will be fenced off for safety, doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

“It’s a great family event, we’re really looking forward to seeing everybody there,” Stewart said.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More than 5,000 people expected at Langley’s Magic of Christmas
Next story
Be good for goodness sake and post those Langley Santa photos

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-1 away game to Tri-City Americans

Loss follows back-to-back overtime wins

VIDEO: Langley shelter adoption event finds homes for more than two dozen animals

“A big hit’

VIDEO: Fort Langley Christmas tree lighting an emotional experience for volunteer

‘It brought a tear to my eye’ to see children cheering for Santa

Langley Christian headed for semi-finals in high school volleyball championships

They’re contesting for a spot in the finals Friday afternoon

Langley Advance Times Arts Calendar: Nov. 29, 2019 edition

Arts Calendar does not include most Christmas events. Look for the Christmas Fun calendar

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Fraser Valley could see snow on the ground this weekend

Up to four centimetres could fall by Monday morning

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

Three other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial crash

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Most Read