Red nose reindeer coming to Brookswood for annual Christmas tree lighting

Santa and the most famous reindeer of all will be visiting Brookswood next week during the official tree lighting.

Brookswood Village Night of Lights is returning for a fourth year for an evening of Christmas celebrations.

The free annual event will take place at Brookswood Plaza Mall (4061 200th St.) on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Emma Stewart, a director at the nonprofit, says they expect at least 500 people to attend this year.

“Brookswood is very supportive of creating that community and hometown feel so as a business association, or merchants association, we wanted to be able to promote that consistently throughout the year,” she said.

At the two hour event kids will be given a glow stick upon entry, and can write a letter to Santa and drop it off in the large North Pole mailbox.

“Kids can line up to get their picture with Santa, and then Rudolph will just be walking around so people can take pictures with him as well,” Stewart explained.

The event will also include hot drinks, Fresh Slice pizza samples, a photo booth, performances by the Peace Arch Chorus and a raffle by donation.

“We’ll do a live draw at the end of the event after the tree is lit up and if your name is drawn you can walk up to the tree, and pick a prize that is hanging off of the tree – it’s notification of what the prize is and then you’ll need to pick up the prize at the corresponding business,” said Stewart. “There are some pretty awesome prizes donated this year.”

Some of the prizes to be won are grocery gift cards, gift baskets, a free meal each month for a year donated by McDonald’s and a prize donated by the Langley Rivermen.

The parking lot at the plaza will be fenced off for safety, doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

“It’s a great family event, we’re really looking forward to seeing everybody there,” Stewart said.

