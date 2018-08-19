Regional fuchsia and geranium club firmly rooted in Langley

Fran Carter brought some eye-catching plants to the Fraser Valley Fuchsia and Geranium Club annual Show Saturday. The orange flowering plant above her head as well as a second begonia in the foreground and the fuschia behind her left shoulder are example of her gardening. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Valley Fuchsia and Geranium Club members have been branching out.

Despite the club’s name, members are interested in not only fuchsias and geraniums but also pelargoniums, begonias, African violets, streptocarpus, coleus, and ferns.

And the members, who come from throughout the Lower Mainland, gathered in Langley for their annual show and sale.

Members displayed their plants that ranged from a begonia with flowers the size of a bread plate to a fuchsia with tiny flowers that look like they belong in a Barbie dream home.

The group meets monthly at the St. Andrew’s Anglican Church 20955 Old Yale Rd., at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month. The club, which has met for more than three decades, holds a plant sale in May and a show and competition each August.

