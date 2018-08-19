Fran Carter brought some eye-catching plants to the Fraser Valley Fuchsia and Geranium Club annual Show Saturday. The orange flowering plant above her head as well as a second begonia in the foreground and the fuschia behind her left shoulder are example of her gardening. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Regional fuchsia and geranium club firmly rooted in Langley

The club’s annual show and competition Saturday filled St. Andrew’s Anglican Church with colour.

The Valley Fuchsia and Geranium Club members have been branching out.

Despite the club’s name, members are interested in not only fuchsias and geraniums but also pelargoniums, begonias, African violets, streptocarpus, coleus, and ferns.

And the members, who come from throughout the Lower Mainland, gathered in Langley for their annual show and sale.

Members displayed their plants that ranged from a begonia with flowers the size of a bread plate to a fuchsia with tiny flowers that look like they belong in a Barbie dream home.

The group meets monthly at the St. Andrew’s Anglican Church 20955 Old Yale Rd., at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month. The club, which has met for more than three decades, holds a plant sale in May and a show and competition each August.

• Fraser Valley Fuchsia and Geranium Club

 

Club president Lynne Farquharson placed ribbons on the prize winning plants at the annual show. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Previous story
Bevy of remarkable birthdays celebrated in Aldergrove

Just Posted

VIDEO: Saturday was devoted to the arts in Langley City

The 25th annual Arts Alive festival took over a main thoroughfare.

Arena opens at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

Grand procession brings Aldergrove ice arena users to new facility

Regional fuchsia and geranium club firmly rooted in Langley

The club’s annual show and competition Saturday filled St. Andrew’s Anglican Church with colour.

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Air quality advisory continues in the Lower Mainland

Smoke from Interior fires brings fine particulate

‘We will not forget:’ Thousands attend funeral fallen Fredericton officers

Hundreds of officials marched in the parade, which included massed band, several police motorcycles

B.C. stays alive in Little League World Series with dramatic walk-off win

Team Canada beats Spain 2-1 in 10 innings

B.C. man designer behind Canucks’ retro jersey

Jeremie White was 20 years old when he told Canucks assistant GM Brian Burke he had a design

Lions give up late TD in 24-23 loss to Argos

B.C. falls to 3-5, fumbling away last-minute chance in Toronto

Eagle tree cut down legally a 1st for B.C. city

Planned eagle preserve ‘a first for City of Surrey’

Smoky skies like a disappearing act for sights, monuments around B.C.

Haze expected to last the next several days, Environment Canada said

Canadians react to death of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan at age 80

Nobel Peace Prize-winning former UN leader died early Saturday following a short illness

44 drownings so far this year in B.C.

Lifesaving Society urging caution to prevent deaths while on lakes, oceans and in pools

Some of B.C.’s air quality levels worse than Jodhpur, India

Okanagan, northern B.C. seeing some of the worst air quality globally

Most Read