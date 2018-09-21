Regional rock and gem club shines at its annual Aldergrove show

The Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club show featured tonnes of processed rock, demos and more.

Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club members donate rocks which are auctioned off at their annual show and sale. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance) Joe Vandenberg wet a piece of stone that was auctioned off at the Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club annual show and sale. Wetting stone shows how it would look polished. The rock auction raised funds for the club which meets monthly in Aldergrove. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The president of the Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club has one message for visitors and club members involved in this year’s show and sale Sept. 15 and 16 – you rock.

“What a wonderful success,” commented club president Carol Alexander.

The club has more than 130 adult and 30 youth members from around the Lower Mainland.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to everybody who popped by, but especially our fantastic team within our club who helped set up and tear down, who brought us rocks, door prizes, and volunteered in the kitchen, auction, door, and demonstrations, [plus] our vendors who stayed and helped set up and tear down,” she noted.

“Without such outstanding support from everyone of you, our club simply wouldn’t be the best. We closed at 4:00 tonight and by 5:30 I was locking up.”

The annual event is a chance for members to show what they’ve created and sell some one-of-a-kind items.

The show is also typically where some visitors decide they would like to try the hobby.

In addition to rocks, crystals, minerals, gem stones, jewelry and lapidary supplies, there’s also a silent auction, demonstrations, and door prizes. Members donated hundreds of pounds of rocks from around the world which were auctioned off throughout the weekend with the funds going to help with club expenses.

Lexie Christie had a display of the various rocks and gems she’s found and processed as a junior member of the Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club. Her grandfather and other adult members of her family help with thing such as cutting. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Many members of the Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club, such as Garry Reid, start doing wire twisting and metal work to complement their stones and make then into jewelry and other items. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)