Register for Langley City MS Walk

Twenty two teams and 130 walkers have so far signed up for the 2018 Langley MS Walk, happening May 27 in Langley City. The online page shows $15,287 of a $22,000 goal has already been raised.

On the Sunday, over 30,000 participants are expected to take part in walks at different locations across Canada.

Check-in time for the Langley City event at Douglas Park (20550 Douglas Cres.) is 9 a.m. and start time is 10:30 a.m.

Participants can choose from varying route lengths, including a wheelchair accessible route for participants using mobility aids. More information is available online at: mswalks.ca.

MS is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system, which can cause extreme fatigue, lack of co-ordination, weakness, tingling, impaired sensation, vision problems, cognitive impairment and mood changes.

It is one of the most common neurological diseases among young adults in Canada.

Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 40.

The MS Society provides services to people with MS and their families and funds research to find the cause and cure for this disease.

Visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 to make a donation.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Marching against MS in Langley City

READ MORE: MS Bike ride underway in Langley and Abbotsford



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter