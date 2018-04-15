In their capacity as seniors of the year for Langley, Albert Langla and Sandra Reams were among the guests at the recent Township volunteer appreciation dinner and awards ceremony. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Reign has given Langley City senior excuse to dress up

Nominations are currently being sought for the 2018 Langley seniors of the year.

They were crowned early last June as Langley’s senior royalty, and their official duties have included a myriad of public appearances through the past 10 months.

The most entertaining for Sandra Reams, the female senior of the year for Langley, was dressing up in her full-length Dr. Zhivago fur coat (found at a local thrift store) paired with long white gloves, and riding up front in the Langley City Christmas parade – waving like a queen to all the spectators.

She loved engaging with all the young people along the route, then – since they were among the first to roll through the parade – having the chance to pull over at the end and watch all the other entrants pass by.

While the Langley City resident and Michaud House caretaker, jokes that she has enjoyed the run as senior royalty and all the fanfare – on a serious note she said she was “incredibly” honoured to be recognized and more delighted still to represent seniors and demonstrate how vital and productive they are to this community.

The other highlight of the year, Reams said, has been getting to know her male counterpart, Albert Langla, and his wife Barbara.

“It’s really been a true delight getting to know them. They’re lovely people,” Reams said.

As this pair nears the end of their reign, there are only a few more events on the books.

They’re looking forward to participating in the annual May Day parade in Fort Langley during the Victoria Day long weekend.

And Reams plans to open the seniors resource centre garage sale May 12, dressed head to toe in clothes she’s purchased from the Langley Seniors Resource Centre’s (LSRC) Tuk thrift shop.

In the meantime, she’s encouraging people to nominate others to take her title.

The seniors centre is currently calling for nominations for 2018’s seniors of the year.

The LSRC always crowns a man and a woman each year.

“Do you know a senior (age 65 and older), residing in the City or Township of Langley for more than five years, who has made a noticeable contribution to the local community?”

Deadline for entries is Thursday, May 10. Application forms are available online at lsrs.ca or visiting the centre at 20605 51B Ave.

Donations needed

The seniors centre Huge Community Garage Sale is also on the books for Saturday, May 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the centre.

All proceeds from the garage sale benefit seniors in the community.

The entire building is filled with clothing, jewelery, kitchenwares, knick knacks, paintings, toys, tools, electronics, home decor, sporting goods, and more.

This is the eighth annual sale, and the centre will once again be holding raffles, a barbecue, and 50/50 to help raise even more money for the centre operation.

LSRC are currently accepting donation through until May 9.

For information about what is being accepted, or when they can be dropped off, people can call 604-530-3020, or email info@lsrs.ca.

