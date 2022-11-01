Remembering is important, say cadets helping with legion poppy campaign

Members of the Aldergrove-based 169 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Columbia were distributing Remembrance Day poppies at the Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre on Saturday, Oct. 29. (left to right), Leading cadet Moses, 14, ordinary cadet Frank, 13, and leading cadet Drake, 13.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Members of the Aldergrove-based 169 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Columbia (RCSCC) were distributing Remembrance Day poppies at the Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Three of the cadets, who will be taking part in Remembrance Day services at the Royal Canadian Legion’s Aldergrove branch on Remembrance Day, took a moment to talk about volunteering to assist the annual campaign.

“Anything to help with Remembrance Day,” said leading cadet Drake, 13.

Cadet Frank, 13, felt it was “important to remember.”

“It’s for the veterans who were in the war,” declared leading cadet Moses, 14.

READ ALSO: ‘Canada’s best kept secret’ program in Aldergrove a secret no more

In addition to volunteers like the cadets and legion members distributing poppies around town, there are also donation boxes in many local stores.

The poppy campaign is organized and run by local legion volunteers at more than 1,400 branches across Canada and abroad.

The Aldergrove branch expects to distribute about 50,000 poppies this year.

Money raised through donations go to the Legion Poppy Fund, which provides financial assistance and support to veterans, including Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP, and their families who are in need.

Support can include food, heating costs, clothing, prescription medication, medical appliances and equipment, essential home repairs and emergency shelter or assistance, housing accommodation and care facilities for Veterans, funding for transition programs and donations for relief of disasters declared by federal or provincial governments which impact veterans in those communities, as well promotion and administering of Remembrance Day activities.

READ ALSO: Poppies sprouting throughout community thanks to Aldergrove’s legion branch

Anyone interested in helping can contact the legion, at 26607 Fraser Hwy., or by phone at 604-856-8814 (office) or 604-856-5423 (lounge).

RCSCC Columbia has been serving the communities of Aldergrove, Langley, and Abbotsford since 1959, providing young people ages 12 to 18 with leadership, citizenship, and physical fitness activities.

More information about the sea cadets can be found at their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/169RCSCC or online at https://www.fraservalleyseacadets.com.