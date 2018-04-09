Jesse Parker (R) operated the mobile shredding truck for Sandy Dunkley’s (L) fundraiser for the Ron Dunkley Society on Saturday in Fort Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Remembering Ron Dunkley at Fort Langley fundraiser

By-donation shredding brought in $125 an hour after expenses

A shredding fundraiser raised $500 in a short space of time for the Ron Dunkley Memorial Society (RDMS) on Saturday.

The four-hour Spring-Fling Shred event was held in the parking lot of the Living Waters Assembly in Fort Langley, which donated the space.

“We met so many great people,” said an enthusiastic Sandy Dunkley, the president of the foundation.

She said there are tentative plans to hold another by-donation shredding fundraiser for the society in Langley City in October.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Ten blood donations and counting for mother of late Langley firefighter

The society, a registered charitable foundation, was established in memory of her son, a Langley City firefighter who died 60 days after he was hit by a train in Seattle.

Ron Dunkley was in the U.S. city in November, 2010 to attend a Seahawks game when, on his way back to his hotel, he stepped between the cars of a stationary train and into the path of a moving locomotive.

He was taken to hospital with catastrophic injuries and died 60 days later, on Jan. 4, 2011.

During the two months he spent in hospital, his medical bills had climbed to US $2.7 million.

Blue Cross would only cover the first $1 million.

But after struggling to find the funds, the family was informed that an anonymous benefactor paid the entire bill.

That inspired creation of the society.

READ MORE: Finding comfort in the goodness

The Ron Dunkley Memorial Society has raised funds for a number of causes — the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund, Muscular Dystrophy Foundation, Canadian Blood Services and University of Washington Medicine among them.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Darlene Sherwin: Environmental volunteer going strong after 20 years
Next story
B.C. elementary students adopt a bear, name him S’more

Just Posted

Remembering Ron Dunkley at Fort Langley fundraiser

By-donation shredding brought in $125 an hour after expenses

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Humboldt crash victim ‘could make anyone smile’

Giants’ Alex Kannok Leipert mourns the loss of former defence partner

Langley council to consider last Willoughby neighbourhood plan

The Williams area plan includes a business district, homes, and an urban forest.

Adam Hadwin finishes tied for 24th at Masters

Abbotsford golfer cards personal-best finish at “major” tournament

Giants hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that his Vancouver Giants players were hurt

B.C. blasted for Trans Mountain pipeline tactics

John Horgan’s told his actions threaten economy, constitution

Elvis calls on Aldergrove square dancers

‘Do-si-do’ and ‘promenade’ with Guys ’n’ Gals Square Dance Club

B.C. elementary students adopt a bear, name him S’more

Orphaned black bear teaching Hope Grade 5 students valuable wildlife facts

Two B.C. oyster farms closed by norovirus

Officials report 40 cases of the illness in the past month after people had eaten raw oysters

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

B.C. Tourism Minister Beare has heart surgery

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties.

Canadian police chiefs launch professionalism survey

This is the second national survey by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Ethics Committee

Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

The ministry says the body of Humboldt Broncos player Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle

Most Read