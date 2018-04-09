Remembering Ron Dunkley at Fort Langley fundraiser

By-donation shredding brought in $125 an hour after expenses

Jesse Parker (R) operated the mobile shredding truck for Sandy Dunkley’s (L) fundraiser for the Ron Dunkley Society on Saturday in Fort Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A shredding fundraiser raised $500 in a short space of time for the Ron Dunkley Memorial Society (RDMS) on Saturday.

The four-hour Spring-Fling Shred event was held in the parking lot of the Living Waters Assembly in Fort Langley, which donated the space.

“We met so many great people,” said an enthusiastic Sandy Dunkley, the president of the foundation.

She said there are tentative plans to hold another by-donation shredding fundraiser for the society in Langley City in October.

The society, a registered charitable foundation, was established in memory of her son, a Langley City firefighter who died 60 days after he was hit by a train in Seattle.

Ron Dunkley was in the U.S. city in November, 2010 to attend a Seahawks game when, on his way back to his hotel, he stepped between the cars of a stationary train and into the path of a moving locomotive.

He was taken to hospital with catastrophic injuries and died 60 days later, on Jan. 4, 2011.

During the two months he spent in hospital, his medical bills had climbed to US $2.7 million.

Blue Cross would only cover the first $1 million.

But after struggling to find the funds, the family was informed that an anonymous benefactor paid the entire bill.

That inspired creation of the society.

The Ron Dunkley Memorial Society has raised funds for a number of causes — the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund, Muscular Dystrophy Foundation, Canadian Blood Services and University of Washington Medicine among them.



