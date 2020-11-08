Arthur Thomas Johnston was a Langley shopkeeper who died in Europe in 1916. The special bronze plaque sent to his family after he war is known as a Dead Man’s Penny. (Langley Centennial Museum)

Arthur Thomas Johnston was a Langley shopkeeper who died in Europe in 1916. The special bronze plaque sent to his family after he war is known as a Dead Man’s Penny. (Langley Centennial Museum)

REMEMBRANCE DAY: ‘Dead Man’s Penny’ a reminder of Langley man’s First World War sacrifice

The Langley Centennial Museum collection includes two bronze plaques sent to families of war dead

The Langley Centennial Museum is spotlighting its collection of artifacts related to the community’s involvement in wars.

A circular bronze plaque nicknamed a Dead Man’s Penny or Blood Penny came to the local museum by way of the West Vancouver Legion which found it among its possessions.

The plaque bears the name Arthur Thomas Johnston.

The commemorative plaque was sent to the family of the Langley store owner who fought and died in the First World War after he died.

In early 1914, with war not yet declared, Murrayville storekeeper Art Johnston had helped to organize and train a group of military-minded men known as the “Langley Volunteers.”

Many of these men went on to service in the Canadian Expeditionary Forces.

• READ MORE: Dead Man’s Penny found in Fort Langley home

Johnston received his commission in May 1916, in the 102nd (Comox-Atlin) Battalion, according to the local museum. On June 27, 1916, he sailed from Halifax, where he had found out he was promoted to major. On September 2, 1916, Johnston was near Ypres, waiting with his company in the reserve trenches, ready to go forward. He came out of his dugout to take a look over the edge of his parapet at the exact moment a sniper was trained in his direction. He was killed instantly when the bullet hit his head. He was buried at Reninghelst.

Born in Ontario, Johnston in the South African (Second Boer) War and with the B.C. Provincial Police in Kamloops. In 1911, he started operating a store beneath the original Murrayville Hall, according to museum records. His wife, Jessie Jane Johnston, operated a hat store next door.

More than 1.3 million of these ‘pennies’ were sent to the families of dead soldiers. The medallions were memorial plaques issued after World War I to the next-of-kin of killed British Empire service personnel.

After the war, Langley streets were renamed for those who had lived here and been killed in the war. The Johnston Townline Road was named after him (now 216 Street through Milner and Murrayville).

As well, trees were planted along the renamed street in honour of the men, and Johnston’s tree still stands at the corner of 216 Street and Glover Road in Milner. Several years ago, the Langley Heritage Society placed markers at the bases of the remaining trees in commemoration.

The museum also has a ‘penny’ in the name of Langley’s Francis Hubert Read.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipRemembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Fall work ongoing in the garden
Next story
Langley Christmas high tea organizers hope popularity remains for virtual event

Just Posted

Stephen Nicol, Langley Secondary science teacher, Amanda Smith, LEPS Agriculture Program coordinator, and Gary Jones, a Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation director and KPU faculty member have been involved in the new Learning Farm. (Nichole Marples/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley students already growing their knowledge at special learning garden

Langley Learning Farm project will teach high school students about agriculture and food security

Arthur Thomas Johnston was a Langley shopkeeper who died in Europe in 1916. The special bronze plaque sent to his family after he war is known as a Dead Man’s Penny. (Langley Centennial Museum)
REMEMBRANCE DAY: ‘Dead Man’s Penny’ a reminder of Langley man’s First World War sacrifice

The Langley Centennial Museum collection includes two bronze plaques sent to families of war dead

Megan Dykeman and Andrew Mercier have ended a decades-long drought for the NDP by taking both Langley ridings. (File)
Final vote results confirm NDP victory in Langley and Langley East ridings

Megan Dykeman and Andrew Mercier improved their margins of victory once mail-in ballots were counted

Three Langley scout troops took turns cleaning veterans headstones at the Fort Langley cemetery where the cenotaph stands on Saturday, Nov. 7 to prepare for Remembrance Day (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Tradition of Scouts attending to veterans headstones continues in Fort Langley

Changes were made to allow for the pandemic

Perfect time to plant a hedge, but in case there’s not consistent rain, remember to water. (Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Fall work ongoing in the garden

By Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times As the leaves come down… Continue reading

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, has won the Vernon-Monashee riding after mail-in and absentee votes were counted. (Black Press - file photo)
B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP takes Vernon-Monashee for the first time since the 1980s

Vernon’s Harwinder Sandhu of the NDP unseats three-term Liberal incumbent Eric Foster

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
COVID-19: What the new health orders mean for Fraser Health residents, businesses

No social gatherings, several sports cancelled, enhanced rules for businesses

Howie Meeker, right, and wife Leah. (File photo)
Canadian hockey and broadcasting legend Howie Meeker dies at age 97

Longtime B.C. resident starred with Toronto Maple Leafs, HNIC

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, left, and local candidate Jeremy Valeriote, second left, listen to Jules Anderson, who said he was living in a homeless shelter, after a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A judicial recount is coming for a race in the British Columbia election after mail-in ballots put the Liberals ahead by only 41 votes, in an upset to the Greens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Judicial recount coming in B.C. seat where Liberals upset Greens by 41 votes

Seat would have been the Greens’ first off Vancouver Island

Most Read