REMINDER: Watch the road as students head back to class

School and playground zone speeds are in full effect in Langley

Parents and students head to Shortreed Community School on Thursday morning for the first of two days focused on COVID-19 safety in the classroom. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Three-hundred and eighty children are injured in crashes while walking or cycling in B.C., and five of them are killed.

These numbers were released by ICBC to encourage motorists to be cautious as they get behind the wheel, keeping in mind that students are back in class and school and playground zone speeds are back in effect.

ICBC also said in a recent statement that last year, 11,700 drivers were ticketed for speeding in school and playground zones in B.C. Police and Speed Watch volunteers will be closely monitoring drivers’ speeds in school zones to help children get a safe start to the school year.

Every school day, unless otherwise posted, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In playground zones, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect every day from dawn to dusk.

In a school, playground or construction zone, the fines for speeding range from $196 to $483.

Other tips ICBC said to be safe this season is to keep watch for school buses, let children exit the vehicle on to the closest sidewalk and not the middle of the road, and to leave cell phones alone.

