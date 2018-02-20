Rent a plot at Aldergrove Community Gardens

Aldergrove area “green thumbs” are invited to rent a portion of the Aldergrove Community Gardens this year.

The Aldergrove Community Gardens, located in the Aldergrove Athletic Park beside the BMX park, is holding registration for 2018 growing season on Saturday, March 10 between 1-3 p.m.

“We have plots available for this season and would love to see some new members join the gardens,” said Jennifer Wright, spokesperson for the Garden Committee.

A Community Garden is a single piece of land gardened collectively by a group of people, and is a sustainable way to use the land and beautify the area.

The Garden Committee partners with the Township of Langley and LEPS for a successful community garden. For more information send an email to aldergrovecommunitygardens@gmail.com