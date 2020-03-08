Repair cafe returns to Langley

Volunteers will help residents fix small appliances, clothes and more

Electrician Bryce McLean managed to get the low speed working on Niki Berry’s mixer at the first repair cafe held in Langley last November. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley’s repair cafe is returning.

Following the success of the first cafe last November, when 25 volunteers helped about 40 residents fix everything from clothes, to blenders, bikes and even a 1950’s radio, three are planned this year.

Yining Sun of MetroVan Repair Cafes, the people who helped Langley Township organize last year’s event, called it “great fun.”

“Neighbours were helping neighbours,” Sun commented.

“Everybody was having a good time while saving money and the environment.”

This year, a repair cafe is scheduled for Saturday, March 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Firehall 5 in Brookswood, located at 20355 32nd Avenue.

Another will take place on Canada Day, July 1 at Willoughby Community Park at 7888 200 St. from 11 a.m. to p.m.

A time and place for the third. in the fall, will be announced later on, Sun said.

At the cafes, repair stations will be set up for small appliances, computers and electronics, textiles, jewellery, bikes, woodwork, and more.

Anything that can be easily carried in is welcome, Sun explained.

A Tinkerbell table will provide children with plenty of common household items and tools to explore.

In 2009, the first Repair Café was organized in Amsterdam by Martine Postma, an activist for sustainability at a local level.

Its success led Postma to start the Repair Café Foundation in 2011, a non-profit organization that lends professional support to local groups in the Netherlands and other countries wishing to start their own Repair Café.

There are more than 1,500 Repair Cafés worldwide.

All operate as an informal meeting where people repair household electrical and mechanical devices, computers, bicycles, clothing, and so on, organized by and for local residents.

In 2017, the first International Repair Day was announced as an annual event, taking place on the third Saturday of October.

In 2018, the first Repair Cafe in the Lower Mainland was set up in Maple Ridge, and has since inspired programs in Port Coquitlam, White Rock, Vancouver, New Westminster and Langley.

Visit www.metrovanrepaircafes.ca for more information, or to sign up as a volunteer, contact hello@metrovanrepaircafes.ca.



