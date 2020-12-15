Residents of Langley City seniors housing complex go all-out for Christmas lights contest

Residents of the Langley City housing complex managed by the Langley Lions Housing Society have brightened up the buildings with Christmas lights (Special to Langley Advance Times)

This year, the balconies of the Langley City residences managed by the Langley Lions Housing Society (LLSCHS) at 203rd Street and 54th Avenue are a bit brighter than usual with Christmas cheer, the result of a friendly holiday decorating contest intended to offer a welcome distraction from the pandemic.

Residents of the seven buildings behind the Langley Mall that provide affordable housing to seniors and persons with disabilities are vying to be declared best decorated units in the first-ever Christmas lights competition in the complex, a status that carries with it more than just bragging rights.

Jeanette Dagenais, executive director of the society, had been thinking about a Christmas lights contest for a few years, and figured now would be a good time.

“With all the stress with 2020, I thought this was the best time to put some light in all of our lives,” Dagenais told the Langley Advance Times.

Dagenais was pleasantly surprised by the response, which has seen balconies throughout the different buildings overflowing with lights, seasons greeting signs, hand-painted winter scenes with illuminated snowmen and Santas deployed by the residents.

I’m thrilled they have gone and done this,” Dagenais commented.

“We are quite pleased at the many that have brought colour to our evenings.”

Usually, common area are decorated, but this year, thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak that requires staff to devote “so much energy into disinfecting and cleaning” they are limited in what can be done.

“We are restricted for decorations inside this year,” Dagenais said.

“Outside is what was needed.”

Judging was scheduled for Thursday, December 17, and Friday December 18, with the first-place winner getting $300, second place taking $200 and third $100, with four $25 runners-up.

“Hopefully the winners will have a better Christmas with the prize money,” Dagenais remarked.

She plans to make the contest an annual affair from now out.



